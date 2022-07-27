SLV vs BUL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier B 2022, Match 11

Slovenia (SLV) will take on Bulgaria (BUL) in match 11 of the T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier B 2022 on Wednesday at the Tikkurila Cricket Ground in Vantaa.

Neither of the teams have had a great start to the season and have lost their first matches. Slovenia lost their last match to Austria by 142 runs. Bulgaria lost their last match to Guernsey by 52 runs.

Slovenia will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Bulgaria are a relatively better team. Bulgaria are expected to win this encounter.

SLV vs BUL Probable Playing XI

SLV Playing XI

Primoz Pustoslemsek, Ayyaz A Qureshi Mohammad Taher, Ramanjot Singh, Sudhakar Koppolu, Mark Oman, Mazhar Khan (wk), Tarun Sharma, Waqar Khan, Dilleep Kumar Pallekonda, Nilesh Ujawe

BUL Playing XI

Saim Hussain (wk), Kevin D’Souza, Omar Rasool, Ishan Aravinda De-Silva, Mukul Kadyan, Prakash Mishra, Chris Lakov, Sulaiman Ali, Asad Ali Rehemtulla, Rohit Dhiman, Dimo Nikolov

Match Details

SLV vs BUL, T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier B 2022, Match 11

Date and Time: 27th July 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Tikkurila Cricket Ground, Vantaa

Pitch Report

As it has in the tournament's first few games, the pitch is expected to help the batters. The team batting first will have a good chance of scoring 150 or more, and the spinners will be quite effective at getting wickets.

SLV vs BUL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Hussain, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and can also gain additional points from catches.

Batters

S Siddiqui and M Oman are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. K D'Souza is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic matches.

All-rounders

P Mishra and C Lakov are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Ikram is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Dhiman and A Rehemtulla. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. A Qureshi is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in SLV vs BUL Dream11 prediction team

P Mishra (BUL)

C Lakov (BUL)

A Rehemtulla (BUL)

SLV vs BUL: Important stats for Dream11 team

A Ikram - 2 runs and 2 wickets

K D'Souza - 1 run and 1 wicket

A Rehemtulla - 4 wickets

SLV vs BUL Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier B 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: S Hussain, M Oman, S Siddiqui, K D'Souza, P Mishra, C Lakov, R Singh, A Ikram, A Rehemtulla, R Dhiman, A Qureshi

Captain: A Ikram Vice Captain: P Mishra

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: S Hussain, M Oman, O Rasool, K D'Souza, P Mishra, C Lakov, R Singh, A Ikram, A Rehemtulla, R Dhiman, A Qureshi

Captain: A Ikram Vice Captain: K D'Souza

