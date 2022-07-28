SLV vs GSY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier, Match 16

The 16th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers will see Slovenia (SLV) take on Guernsey (GSY) at the Kerava Cricket Ground in Kerava on Thursday, July 28.

Although Slovenia have given a good account of themselves in the tournament, they are winless going into the game. The likes of Muhammad Siddiqui and Ayyaz Qureshi have impressed in patches, but Slovenia haven't clicked as a unit. Guernsey, meanwhile, have won two out of their three matches so far. They will start as the clear favorites, given their superior batting unit. With both teams keen to win, an entertaining game beckons in Kerava.

SLV vs GSY Probable Playing 11 Today

SLV XI

Ayyaz Qureshi (c), Muhammad Siddiqui, Ramanjot Singh, Taher Muhammad, Sudhakar Koppolu, Primoz Pustoslemsek, Shahid Arslan, Awais Ikram, Waqar Khan (wk), Mark Oman and Nilesh Laxman.

GSY XI

Luke le Tissier, Isaac Damarell, Matt Stokes, Josh Butler (c), Tom Nightingale, Ben Ferbrache, Jason Martin (wk), Anthony Stokes, David Hooper, William Peatfield and Luke Bichard.

Match Details

SLV vs GSY, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Europe Qualifier, Match 16

Date and Time: July 28, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Kerava Cricket Ground, Kerava

Pitch Report

A competitive track beckons in Kerava with something in it for both the batters and bowlers. There should be some movement off the surface for the pacers, keeping the batters on their toes. A change of pace will be crucial in the backend of the innings given the nature of the track. Teams have preferred batting first upon winning the toss, with 150-160 being par at the venue.

Today's SLV vs GSY Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jason Martin: Despite Jason Martin being a decent batter, he hasn't been used higher up the order. He is technically sound and can score quick runs in the lower order as well. With his wicketkeeping skills also adding value to the side, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Shoaib Siddiqui: Shoaib Siddiqui has been in fine form for Slovenia, impressing with both the bat and ball. While he has troubled opposition bowlers with his ability to swing the new ball, Siddiqui does not have too many wickets to show for his efforts. However, he remains Slovenia's best asset in this format and given his form with the bat, he is a must-have in your SLV vs GSY Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Matt Stokes: Matt Stokes has been decent with both the bat and ball, chipping in with handy contributions in the tournament. He is a big-hitting all-rounder who is capable of single-handedly winning games for his side. With the conditions also suiting Stokes' style of play, he is a good addition to your SLV vs GSY Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Anthony Stokes: Anthony Stokes has had a good tournament so far, picking up key wickets in the middle overs. His accuracy has served him well, with Anthony taking a few wickets in his previous outing as well. With him also adding value with the bat, he could be backed to put in another good performance today.

Top 3 best players to pick in SLV vs GSY Dream11 prediction team

Muhammad Siddiqui (SLV)

Awais Ikram (SLV)

Josh Butler (GSY)

Important stats for SLV vs GSY Dream11 prediction team

Matt Stokes - 66 runs in 3 matches in this tournament, Average: 22.00

William Peatfield - 6 wickets in 3 matches in this tournament, Average: 9.17

Muhammad Siddiqui - 66 runs in 2 matches in this tournament, Average: 33.00

SLV vs GSY Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers)

SLV vs GSY Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Martin, L Ferbrache, T Nightingale, S Siddiqui, M Stokes, A Stokes, D Hooper, A Ikram, P Pustoslemsek, W Peatfield and A Qureshi.

Captain: M Stokes. Vice-captain: S Siddiqui.

SLV vs GSY Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Martin, L Le Tissier, T Nightingale, S Siddiqui, M Stokes, A Stokes, D Hooper, T Muhammad, P Pustoslemsek, W Peatfield and N Ujawe.

Captain: T Nightingale. Vice-captain: A Stokes.

