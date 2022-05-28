SMA vs KGS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T10 2022 Match 28

The Smashers will take on the Kings in Match No. 28 of the Pondicherry T10 2022 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on Saturday.

Smashers have been inconsistent throughout this season. They have won three and lost as many and are seventh (second-last) in the points table. On the other hand, the Kings are only a spot above the Smashers. They have two wins, two losses and two no-results.

SMA vs KGS Probable Playing 11 today

Smashers: M Mathavan (c & wk), Mohit Mittan, Abhilash Kulkarni, P Sunil Kumar, R Adithya Reddy, Vijay Rajaram, Thamizhazhagan R, Akshay Jain S, Vishal Khokhar, Mohammed Shafeequddin, Rishi Raut

Kings: Aravind Raj R (wk), A Kamaleeshwaran, G Thivagar (c), Gautham Srinivas, Bhupender Chauhan, K Murugan, Madhan R, S Rajaram, Satish Jangir B, Tejveer Singh, Shishir HR

Match Details

Match: SMA vs KGS

Date & Time: May 28th 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The track at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry is likely to be a good one to bat on. A high-scoring game may be on the cards. There could be some turn on offer for the spinners.

Today’s SMA vs KGS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Aravind Raj R is in good form with the bat and has scored 142 runs at a strike-rate of 151.06.

Batters

A Kamaleeshwaran seems to be hitting the ball really well. He has accumulated 138 runs while striking at 179.22.

All-rounders

Bhupender Chauhan has contributed effectively with both the bat and the ball. He has got 87 runs and picked up seven wickets.

R Adithya Reddy is one of the premier all-rounders for SMA. He has mustered 72 runs and has six wickets to his name.

Bowlers

Akshay Jain S is the second-highest wicket-taker in this competition. He has returned with 10 scalps at an economy rate of 8.64.

Top 5 best players to pick in SMA vs KGS Dream11 Prediction Team

Akshay Jain S (SMA): 400 points

Bhupender Chauhan (KGS): 390 points

R Adithya Reddy (SMA): 307 points

Satish Jangir B (KGS): 271 points

A Kamaleeshwaran (KGS): 253 points

Important stats for SMA vs KGS Dream11 Prediction Team

Akshay Jain S: 10 wickets

R Adithya Reddy: 72 runs & six wickets

Bhupender Chauhan: 87 runs & seven wickets

A Kamaleeshwaran: 138 runs

Satish Jangir B: 97 runs & three wickets

SMA vs KGS Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Smashers vs Kings - Pondicherry T10 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aravind Raj R, A Kamaleeshwaran, P Sunil Kumar, Mohit Mittan, Bhupender Chauhan, S Rajaram, R Adithya Reddy, Tejveer Singh, Satish Jangir B, Mohammed Shafeequddin, Akshay Jain S

Captain: Bhupender Chauhan Vice-captain: R Adithya Reddy

Dream11 Team for Smashers vs Kings - Pondicherry T10 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aravind Raj R, M Mathavan, G Thivagar, A Kamaleeshwaran, Mohit Mittan, Bhupender Chauhan, R Adithya Reddy, Vijay Rajaram, Tejveer Singh, Satish Jangir B, Akshay Jain S

Captain: A Kamaleeshwaran Vice-captain: Akshay Jain S

