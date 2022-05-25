SMA vs PAT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T10 2022 Match 22

Smashers will take on Patriots in Match No. 22 of the Pondicherry T10 2022 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on Thursday.
Smashers have been inconsistent in this tournament. They have won just two games while losing three and are second-last on the points table.
On the other hand, Patriots are sitting pretty at the top of the points table. They have four wins and a tie so far.
SMA vs PAT Probable Playing 11 today
Smashers: M Mathavan (c & wk), Mohit Mittan, Abhilash Kulkarni, P Sunil Kumar, R Adithya Reddy, Vijay Rajaram, Akshay Jain S, Vishal Khokhar, Mohammed Shafeequddin, Rishi Raut, Vinay Singh
Patriots: Naveen Karrthikeyan D (c & wk), S Parameeswaran, V Shashank, Nitin Kumar, Krishna Pandya, K Ramesh, Subramaniyan K, Yathish Kumar-N, Avinash Badrinath, E Nitheeshwar, Prasanna Hajare
Match Details
Match: SMA vs PAT
Date & Time: May 26th 2022, 8:30 AM IST
Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry
Pitch Report
The track at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry is likely to be a good one to bat on. A high-scoring game may be on the cards. There could be some turn for the spinners.
Today’s SMA vs PAT Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Naveen Karrthikeyan D can contribute nicely with the bat and has a strike-rate of 162.96 in this tournament.
Batters
S Parameeswaran is in top form with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 95 runs while striking at a rate of 197.92 and has taken seven wickets.
All-rounders
Adithya Reddy has been effective all-round. He has chipped in with 61 runs and has six wickets to his name.
Krishna Pandya is in smashing form with the bat and has amassed 110 runs while striking at a rate of 250.00. With the ball, he has picked up three wickets.
Bowlers
Akshay Jain S is at the top of the wicket-taker's charts in this competition. He has returned with 10 wickets at an economy rate of 5.90.
Top 5 best players to pick in SMA vs PAT Dream11 Prediction Team
Akshay Jain S (SMA): 402 points
S Parameeswaran (PAT): 389 points
Krishna Pandya (PAT): 346 points
R Adithya Reddy (SMA): 292 points
Mohit Mittan (SMA): 206 points
Important stats for SMA vs PAT Dream11 Prediction Team
Akshay Jain S: 10 wickets
Mohit Mittan: 91 runs
Adithya Reddy: 61 runs & six wickets
S Parameeswaran: 95 runs & seven wickets
Krishna Pandya: 110 runs & three wickets
SMA vs PAT Dream 11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Mathavan, Naveen Karrthikeyan D, V Shashank, S Parameeswaran, Mohit Mittan, R Adithya Reddy, Krishna Pandya, Akshay Jain S, Rishi Raut, Subramaniyan K, Avinash Badrinath
Captain: Krishna Pandya Vice-captain: R Adithya Reddy
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Naveen Karrthikeyan D, V Shashank, S Parameeswaran, Mohit Mittan, P Sunil Kumar, R Adithya Reddy, Krishna Pandya, Akshay Jain S, Mohammed Shafeequddin, Subramaniyan K, Yathish Kumar-N
Captain: S Parameeswaran Vice-captain: Akshay Jain S