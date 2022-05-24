SMA vs TIT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T10 Tournament, Match 18

Smashers (SMA) will take on Titans (TIT) in the 18th match of the Pondicherry T10 tournament at the CAP Siechem Ground in Pondicherry on Tuesday.

The Smashers have had a successful campaign thus far, winning two of their three games. In their previous outing, they beat Avengers by 15 runs. The Titans, meanwhile, have had a poor start to their campaign, losing three straight games. However, they beat Kings by 30 runs in their last match.

The Smashers are third in the points table with four points, while the Titans are last in the standings.

SMA vs TIT Probable Playing XIs

SMA

Mathavan M (c&wk), Akshay Jain S, Mohit Mittan, P Sunil Kumar, Abhilash Kulkarni, R Adithya Reddy, Gajender Tanwar, Rishi Raut, Mohammed Shafeequddin, Sivakumar S, Rajesh Varma.

TIT

Rohit D (c), Jay Pandey, Jayaprakash Manikandan, Ameer Zeeshan N, Gurvinder Singh, Siddarth Naidu A, Tharun J, George Samuel A (wk), Ujwal Kumar Singh, Abin Mathew, Vijaji Raja.

Match Details

Game: SMA vs TIT, Pondicherry T10 Tournament, Match 18.

Date and Time: May 24, 2022; 02:00 AM IST.

Venue: CAP Siechem Ground, Pondicherry.

Pitch Report

The CAP Siechem Ground's track usually helps batters, with the average first-innings score being 91 runs. The new ball could do a bit early on, so batters will need to spend some time before playing their shots. Any total over 100 runs could be considered par.

Today’s SMA vs TIT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Mathvan: He's an explosive batter who could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well. Despite his poor performance in his previous outing, his run-scoring prowess makes him a good pick in your SMA vs TIT Dream11 team.

Batters

Jay Pandey: He has made a tremendous impact with his all-around skills. He has scored 61 runs at an average of 15.25 and has taken two wickets too. He could be a key pick in your fantasy team.

All-rounders

R Adithya Reddy: He could provide some valuable points with both bat and ball. He has five wickets at an impressive average of 11, but he has yet to make his mark with the bat, scoring only 37 runs in three games. He could prove to be a valuable pick in your SMA vs TIT Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Akshay Jain: He's the leading wicket-taker in the competition with eight wickets in three games at an outstanding average of 3.12. He could prove to be a valuable pick in your SMA vs TIT Dream11 fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in SMA vs TIT Dream11 prediction team

Siddharth Naidu (TIT) - 86 points.

Abhilash Kulkarni (SMA) – 86 points.

R Vijai (TIT) – 102 points.

Key stats for SMA vs TIT Dream11 prediction team

Mohit Mittan - 75 runs in three games; Batting Average: 75.00.

Ujjwal Kumar Singh – Five wickets in four games; Bowling Average: 18.40.

Gurvinder Singh - Four wickets in four games; Bowling Average: 18.50.

SMA vs TIT Dream11 Prediction

SMA vs TIT Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mathavan M, Jayaprakash Manikandan, Mohit Mittan, Jay Pandey, Ameer Zeeshan N, R Adithya Reddy, Ujwal Kumar Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Akshay Jain S, Abin Mathew, Mohammed Shafeequddin.

Captain: R Adithya Reddy. Vice-captain: Ujwal Kumar Singh.

SMA vs TIT Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: George Samuel A , Abhilash Kulkarni, Mohit Mittan, Jay Pandey, Ameer Zeeshan N, R Adithya Reddy, Ujwal Kumar Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Akshay Jain S, Abin Mathew, Tharun J.

Captain: Akshay Jain S. Vice-captain: Abin Mathew.

