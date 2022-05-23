SMA vs WAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T10 2022 Match 16

Smashers will take on Warriors in match number 16 of the Pondicherry T10 2022 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry on Monday.
Smashers have played three matches and have a win-loss record of 2-1. They are currently third in the points table. Meanwhile, Warriors are reeling at the bottom of the points table. They have one win from three matches so far.
SMA vs WAR Probable Playing 11 today
Smashers: M Mathavan (c & wk), Gajender Tanwar, Mohit Mittan, Abhilash Kulkarni, P Sunil Kumar, Rajesh Verma, R Adithya Reddy, Akshay Jain S, Mohammed Shafeequddin, Rishi Raut, Sivakumar Subramani
Warriors: Natarajan Kuzhandaivelu (wk), Yash Avinash Jadhav, Selvam M, R Premraj, B Prabu, G Thamizhmani, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Sathya Kumar, Mayank Pandey, Saurabh Yadav, Vaibhav Singh Panwar
Match Details
SMA vs WAR, Pondicherry T10 2022, Match 16
Date & Time: May 24th 2022, 8:30 AM IST
Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry is likely to be a good one to bat on and a high-scoring game may be on the cards. There could be some turn for the spinners.
Today’s SMA vs WAR Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Yash Avinash Jadhav has batted well in this tournament and has scored 63 runs so far.
Batters
Mohit Mittan has been dismissed only once in three innings and has accumulated 75 runs at a strike rate of 122.95.
All-rounders
R Adithya Reddy has been consistent with the ball and has picked up five wickets. He has also chipped in with 37 runs.
Paras Ratnaparkhe is in good form with both bat and ball. He has got 54 runs and has taken two wickets.
Bowlers
Akshay Jain S is at the top of the wicket charts. He has returned with eight scalps at an economy rate of 4.17.
Top 5 best players to pick in SMA vs WAR Dream11 Prediction Team
Akshay Jain S (SMA): 316 points
R Adithya Reddy (SMA): 221 points
Paras Ratnaparkhe (WAR): 162 points
Mohit Mittan (SMA): 121 points
Yash Avinash Jadhav (WAR): 117 points
Important stats for SMA vs WAR Dream11 Prediction Team
Akshay Jain S: 8 wickets
R Adithya Reddy: 37 runs & 5 wickets
Paras Ratnaparkhe: 54 runs & 2 wickets
Yash Avinash Jadhav: 63 runs
SMA vs WAR Dream 11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Mathavan, Yash Avinash Jadhav, R Premraj, Mohit Mittan, Abhilash Kulkarni, G Thamizhmani, Paras Ratnaparkhe, R Adithya Reddy, Akshay Jain S, Mohammed Shafeequddin, Saurabh Yadav
Captain: R Adithya Reddy Vice-captain: Paras Ratnaparkhe
Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Mathavan, Yash Avinash Jadhav, R Premraj, Mohit Mittan, P Sunil Kumar, Paras Ratnaparkhe, R Adithya Reddy, Akshay Jain S, Mohammed Shafeequddin, Saurabh Yadav, Vaibhav Singh Panwar
Captain: Akshay Jain S Vice-captain: Yash Avinash Jadhav