SMA vs WAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T10 2022 Match 16

Smashers will take on Warriors in match number 16 of the Pondicherry T10 2022 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry on Monday.

Smashers have played three matches and have a win-loss record of 2-1. They are currently third in the points table. Meanwhile, Warriors are reeling at the bottom of the points table. They have one win from three matches so far.

SMA vs WAR Probable Playing 11 today

Smashers: M Mathavan (c & wk), Gajender Tanwar, Mohit Mittan, Abhilash Kulkarni, P Sunil Kumar, Rajesh Verma, R Adithya Reddy, Akshay Jain S, Mohammed Shafeequddin, Rishi Raut, Sivakumar Subramani

Warriors: Natarajan Kuzhandaivelu (wk), Yash Avinash Jadhav, Selvam M, R Premraj, B Prabu, G Thamizhmani, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Sathya Kumar, Mayank Pandey, Saurabh Yadav, Vaibhav Singh Panwar

Match Details

SMA vs WAR, Pondicherry T10 2022, Match 16

Date & Time: May 24th 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry is likely to be a good one to bat on and a high-scoring game may be on the cards. There could be some turn for the spinners.

Today’s SMA vs WAR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Yash Avinash Jadhav has batted well in this tournament and has scored 63 runs so far.

Batters

Mohit Mittan has been dismissed only once in three innings and has accumulated 75 runs at a strike rate of 122.95.

All-rounders

R Adithya Reddy has been consistent with the ball and has picked up five wickets. He has also chipped in with 37 runs.

Paras Ratnaparkhe is in good form with both bat and ball. He has got 54 runs and has taken two wickets.

Bowlers

Akshay Jain S is at the top of the wicket charts. He has returned with eight scalps at an economy rate of 4.17.

Top 5 best players to pick in SMA vs WAR Dream11 Prediction Team

Akshay Jain S (SMA): 316 points

R Adithya Reddy (SMA): 221 points

Paras Ratnaparkhe (WAR): 162 points

Mohit Mittan (SMA): 121 points

Yash Avinash Jadhav (WAR): 117 points

Important stats for SMA vs WAR Dream11 Prediction Team

Akshay Jain S: 8 wickets

R Adithya Reddy: 37 runs & 5 wickets

Paras Ratnaparkhe: 54 runs & 2 wickets

Yash Avinash Jadhav: 63 runs

SMA vs WAR Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Smashers vs Warriors - Pondicherry T10 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Mathavan, Yash Avinash Jadhav, R Premraj, Mohit Mittan, Abhilash Kulkarni, G Thamizhmani, Paras Ratnaparkhe, R Adithya Reddy, Akshay Jain S, Mohammed Shafeequddin, Saurabh Yadav

Captain: R Adithya Reddy Vice-captain: Paras Ratnaparkhe

Dream11 Team for Smashers vs Warriors - Pondicherry T10 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Mathavan, Yash Avinash Jadhav, R Premraj, Mohit Mittan, P Sunil Kumar, Paras Ratnaparkhe, R Adithya Reddy, Akshay Jain S, Mohammed Shafeequddin, Saurabh Yadav, Vaibhav Singh Panwar

Captain: Akshay Jain S Vice-captain: Yash Avinash Jadhav

