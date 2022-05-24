SMA vs WAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T10 Tournament, Match 16

Smashers will take on Warriors in the 16th match of the Pondicherry T10 tournament at the CAP Siechem Ground in Pondicherry on Tuesday.

Having played three games so far this season, Smashers have won twice. They are third in the points table. Meanwhile, Warriors have also played three games but have registered only one win. They are seventh in the standings.

SMA vs WAR Probable Playing XIs

SMA

Mathavan M (C) (wk), Akshay Jain S, Mohit Mittan, P Sunil Kumar, Abhilash Kulkarni, R Adithya Reddy, Gajender Tanwar, Rishi Raut, Mohammed Shafeequddin, Sivakumar S, Rajesh Varma.

WAR

Natarajan Kuzhandaivelu (wk), Yash Jadhav, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Premraj Rajavelu (C), Selvam M, Prabu B, Saurabh Yadav, Vaibhav Singh, Sathya Kumar, Thamizhmani G, Mayank Pandey.

Match Details

Match: SMA vs LIG, Pondicherry T10 Tournament, Match 16.

Date and Time: May 24, 2022; 8:30 AM IST.

Venue: CAP Siechem Ground, Pondicherry.

Pitch Report

The wicket is expected to be a balanced one, so both batters and bowlers should find purchase. Spinners could be key during the middle overs. Both teams would love to field first on winning the toss.

Today’s SMA vs WAR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Y Avinash Jadhav is an explosive wicketkeeper batter who can hit big shots with ease. He scored 54 runs in his previous game and will look for another solid knock to continue his momentum.

Batters

M Mittan has done a great job leading the batting unit for Smashers. He has amassed 75 runs in the competition so far.

All-rounders

R Adithya Reddy is a brilliant all-rounder who has been in fabulous form recently. He has smashed 37 runs and has also garnered five wickets so far. He should be the captaincy pick in your SMA vs WAR Dream11 fantasy team.

P Ratnaparkhe, meanwhile, is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy side. He has scored 54 runs and has also taken two wickets so far.

Bowlers

A Jain is the leader of the Smashers’ bowling unit and has been in terrific form in the competition. He has picked up eight wickets.

Five best players to pick in SMA vs WAR Dream11 prediction team

A Jain (SMA) – 316 points

R Adithya Reddy (SMA) – 221 points

P Ratnaparkhe (WAR) – 162 points

M Mittan (SMA) – 121 points

Y Avinash Jadhav (WAR) – 117 points.

Key stats for SMA vs WAR Dream11 prediction team

A Jain: 8 wickets

R Adithya Reddy: 37 runs and 5 wickets

P Ratnaparkhe: 54 runs and 2 wickets

M Mittan: 75 runs.

SMA vs WAR Dream11 Prediction

SMA vs WAR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Y Avinash Jadhav, M Mathavan, M Mittan, R Premraj, A Kulkarni, R Adithya Reddy, P Ratnaparkhe, G Thamizhmani, A Jain, M Shafeequddin, S Yadav.

Captain: R Adithya Reddy. Vice-Captain: A Jain.

SMA vs WAR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Y Avinash Jadhav, M Mathavan, M Mittan, R Premraj, A Kulkarni, R Verma, R Adithya Reddy, P Ratnaparkhe, A Jain, M Shafeequddin, M Pandey.

Captain: M Mittan. Vice-Captain: P Ratnaparkhe.

