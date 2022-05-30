SMA vs KGS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T10 2022 Match 32

The Smashers will take on the Kings in match number 32 of the Pondicherry T10 2022 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on Monday.

The Smashers have three wins and four losses in this tournament so far. They are currently seventh in the points table.

Meanwhile, the Kings are one spot above them. They have three wins, two losses and two no-results.

SMA vs KGS Probable Playing 11 today

Smashers: M Mathavan (c & wk), Gajender Tanwar, Mohit Mittan, P Sunil Kumar, Adithya Reddy, Thamizhazhagan R, Vijay Rajaram, Akshay Jain S, Rishi Raut, Mohammed Shafeequddin, Vishal Khokhar

Kings: G Thivagar (c), Aravind Raj R (WK), A Kamaleeshwaran, Gautham Srinivas, Bhupender Chauhan, Madhan R, S Rajaram, Satish Jangir B, Tejveer Singh, Shishir HR, Bogapurapu Swaroop

Match Details

Match: SMA vs KGS

Date & Time: May 30, 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The track at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry is likely to be a good one to bat on. A high-scoring game may be on the cards. There could be some turn for the spinners.

Today's SMA vs KGS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Aravind Raj R is in good form with the bat and has scored 150 runs at a strike-rate of 144.23.

Batters

A Kamaleeshwaran seems to be hitting the ball really well. He has accumulated 193 runs while striking at 182.08 and has taken three wickets as well.

All-rounders

Bhupender Chauhan has contributed effectively with both bat and ball. He has got 92 runs and picked up seven wickets.

R Adithya Reddy is one of the premier all-rounders for SMA. He has mustered 100 runs and has six wickets to his name.

Bowlers

Akshay Jain S is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the competition. He has returned with 10 scalps at an economy rate of 7.71.

Top 5 best players to pick in SMA vs KGS Dream11 Prediction Team

A Kamaleeshwaran (KGS): 427 points

Bhupender Chauhan (KGS): 409 points

Akshay Jain S (SMA): 406 points

R Adithya Reddy (SMA): 345 points

Satish Jangir B (KGS): 275 points

Important stats for SMA vs KGS Dream11 Prediction Team

Akshay Jain S: 10 wickets

R Adithya Reddy: 100 runs & 6 wickets

Bhupender Chauhan: 92 runs & 7 wickets

A Kamaleeshwaran: 193 runs & 3 wickets

SMA vs KGS Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Smashers vs Kings - Pondicherry T10 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aravind Raj R, A Kamaleeshwaran, P Sunil Kumar, Mohit Mittan, Bhupender Chauhan, S Rajaram, R Adithya Reddy, Vijay Rajaram, Tejveer Singh, Satish Jangir B, Akshay Jain S

Captain: Bhupender Chauhan Vice-captain: R Adithya Reddy

Dream11 Team for Smashers vs Kings - Pondicherry T10 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aravind Raj R, G Thivagar, A Kamaleeshwaran, Mohit Mittan, Bhupender Chauhan, S Rajaram, R Adithya Reddy, Vijay Rajaram, Tejveer Singh, Satish Jangir B, Mohammed Shafeequddin, Akshay Jain S

Captain: A Kamaleeshwaran Vice-captain: Vijay Rajaram.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Arjun Panchadar