SMI vs HAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for FanCode ECS Stockholm T10 League 2022, Matches 35 & 36

The Stockholm Mumbai Indians (SMI) will face Hammarby (HAM) in back-to-back ECS Stockholm T10 2022 matches at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on Wednesday.

The Stockholm Mumbai Indians clinched their first victory of the tournament before losing a couple of games and followed it up with back-to-back wins over Umea by 3 and 4 wickets, respectively. Their bowlers dominated both matches, restricting the opposition to 64 and 87 runs, respectively.

They are expected to continue in a similar vein when they face Hammarby on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Hammarby have had an average tournament, winning two and losing two games. They are currently third in the points table, with four points to their name.

SMI vs HAM Probable Playing XI

SMI XI

Ruturaj Dhage, Darshan Lakhani, Swapnil Kale, Sanjay Mahajan (c), Shekhar Singh, Sunil Kaklij, Pratik Sankhe (wk), Sameer Hankare, Chandrakant Shelar, Irfan Soudagar, Vipul Shirodkar

HAM XI

Aftab Ahmad, Syed Faizan, Imran Ulah, Arslan Ali (wk), Muhammad Munir (c), Khalid Mehmood, Ahmad Khan, Anas Tanveer, Hakeem Abdullah, Assad Javed, Humaiz Javed

Match Details

SMI vs HAM, FanCode ECS Stockholm T10 2022, Match 35 & 36

Date and Time: 25th May 2022, 4:30 & 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm

Pitch Report

The wicket seems to be a batting track as the ball skids and comes on to the bat well. A total of 100 could be considered a par score here.

Today’s SMI vs HAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Arslan Ali: It's been a bad tournament so far for him with the bat, scoring only 50 runs in six matches but a good innings in this crucial match can be expected.

Batters

Khalid Mahmood: Mahmood was impressive with the bat in his previous outing, amassing 32 runs at a strike rate of 213.33, including four fours and two sixes. He's expected to deliver another big innings in this game.

All-rounders

Swapnil Kale: Kale has been a consistent performer for his team. He currently has three wickets and 50 runs to his name from four games. This makes him a valuable pick for your SMI vs HAM Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Aftab Ahmed: He bowled exceptionally well in the first phase of the competition, taking five wickets, but went wicketless in his last two games. He is expected to return and thus could be a valuable pick for your Dream11 Fantasy team.

Top 3 players to pick in SMI vs HAM Dream11 prediction team

Chandrakant Shelar (SMI): 130 points.

Humaiz Javed (HAM): 108 points.

Sameer Hankare (SMI): 99 points.

Key stats for SMI vs HAM Dream11 prediction team

Sunil Kaklij - 16 runs and five wickets in four games.

Muhammad Munir – 37 runs and three wickets in six games.

Abdul Hakeem- 67 runs and four wickets in three games.

SMI vs HAM Dream11 Prediction Today (FanCode ECS Stockholm T10 2022)

SMI vs HAM Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Arslan Ali, Hakeem Abdullah, Darshan Lakhani, Sunil Kaklij, Khalid Mehmood, Swapnil Kale, Imran Ulah, Sameer Hankare, Chandrakant Shelar, Aftab Ahmad, Muhammad Munir

Captain: Khalid Mehmood Vice-captain: Swapnil Kale.

SMI vs HAM Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Arslan Ali, Shekhar Singh, Hakeem Abdullah, Darshan Lakhani, Sunil Kaklij, Khalid Mehmood, Swapnil Kale, Sameer Hankare, Chandrakant Shelar, Aftab Ahmad, Muhammad Munir

Captain: Khalid Mehmood Vice-captain: Sunil Kaklij.

