SMI vs MAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for FanCode ECS Stockholm T10 League 2022, Matches 39 & 40

The Stockholm Mumbai Indians (SMI) will face Marsta (MAR) in back-to-back ECS Stockholm T10 2022 matches at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on Thursday.

The Stockholm Mumbai Indians have won back-to-back matches against Umea by three and four wickets, respectively, to keep their playoff chances alive.

Meanwhile, Marsta are having a fantastic season, having won five games in a row. With their strong performances in all departments, the Stockholm Mumbai Indians will have a tough time stopping their winning streak.

SMI vs MAR Probable Playing XI

SMI XI

Darshan Lakhani, Pratik Sankhe (wk), Ruturaj Dhage, Swapnil Kale, Shekhar Singh, Mrunal Pawar, Sanjay Mahajan (c), Sunil Kaklij, Harsha Aithal, Avi Donagre, Sameer Hankare

MAR XI

Waqas Haider, Share Ali, Fahad Waqas, Asif Loan, Shahid Mustafa (c&wk), Aweem Ullah, Sohail Khan, Zulifgar Ali, Ajmal Raza, Arslan Atta, Islam

Match Details

SMI vs MAR, FanCode ECS Stockholm T10 2022, Match 39 & 40

Date and Time: 26th May 2022, 4:30 & 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Norsborg Cricket Ground is a balanced one, and has something in it for both bowlers and batters. The new ball could do a bit of damage early on, so batters will need to spend some time before playing their shots. Anything above 90 could be a par score.

Today’s SMI vs MAR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Shahid Mustafa: The right-hander has not had many opportunities due to the batting order he is in, but he has amassed 53 runs in six games so far and will be looking to seize the opportunity in the upcoming games.

Batters

Darshan Lakhani: He has been outstanding with the bat this tournament, breaking into the top 15 of the Stockholm T10 2022 run charts with 103 runs at an average of 20.60 in six games. That makes him a must-have in your SMI vs MAR Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Share Ali: He's an important player for Marsta and is in decent form. He has amassed 157 runs at an excellent average of 52.33 and has picked up four wickets in six games. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Bowlers

Ajmal Raza: He is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament for his team, picking up five scalps at an average of 16.57 in six games. That makes him a must-have in your SMI vs MAR Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 players to pick in SMI vs MAR Dream11 prediction team

Arslan Atta (MAR): 131 points.

Sameer Hankare (SMI): 155 points.

Fahad Waqas (MAR): 94 points.

Key stats for SMI vs MAR Dream11 prediction team

Sunil Kaklij - 25 runs and six wickets in six games; bowling average: 13.50

Waqas Haider – 130 runs in six games; batting average: 32.50

Swapnil Kale - 52 runs and five wickets in six games; batting average: 8.66

SMI vs MAR Dream11 Prediction Today (FanCode ECS Stockholm T10 2022)

SMI vs MAR Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shahid Mustafa, Darshan Lakhani, Sunil Kaklij, Waqas Haider, Share Ali, Swapnil Kale, Sameer Hankare, Avi Donagre, Ajmal Raza, Arslan Atta, Islam

Captain: Share Ali. Vice-captain: Sunil Kaklij.

SMI vs MAR Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shahid Mustafa, Darshan Lakhani, Sunil Kaklij, Waqas Haider, Share Ali, Swapnil Kale, Sameer Hankare, Avi Donagre, Ajmal Raza, Sohail Khan, Islam

Captain: Share Ali. Vice-captain: Darshan Lakhani.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee