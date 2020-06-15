SMI vs PF Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Stockholm League Match - June 15th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for SMI vs PF match of the ECS T10 Stockholm League 2020.

Stockholm Mumbai Indians take on Pakistanska Foreningen in Match 5 of the ECS T10 Stockholm League 2020.

ECS T10 Stockholm League

The final game on the opening day of the ECS T10 Stockholm League has the Stockholm Mumbai Indians facing the Pakistanska Foreningen.

Pakistanska Foreningen will be eyeing a winning start to their campaign against a strong Stockholm Mumbai Indians side that will be playing its second game of the day. SMI may hold the edge given their slew of all-rounders, but PF cannot be taken lightly, especially in the shortest format.

Squads to choose from

Pakistanska Foreningen

Choudry Share Ali, Imam Din, Sameer Ali Khan, Azeem Amin, Muhammad Usama Chaudhry, Tajammal Hussain, Waqar Hassan, Kamran Zia, Mohammad Vajjih Ali, Tasaduq Hussain, Zubair Aslam, Umar Khan, Muhammad Bilal, Vaince Muhammad Waqqas, Khalil Jalali.

Stockholm Mumbai Indians

T Hussain, R SVS, P Tengali, P Sankhe, M Pawar, K Majumder, H Parab, A Donagre, S Mahajan, R Dhage, M Bhor, S Kaklij, C Shelar, S Kadam, N Pandya, A Mohatkar, A Kakroo, S Kale and A Tewari

Predicted Playing XIs

Pakistanka Foreningen

C Share Ali, I Din, T Hussain, W Hassan, T Hussain, V Muhammad Waqas, K Jalali, M Bilal, S Ali Khan, A Amin and U Khan

Stockholm Mumbai Indians CC

Rohit SVS, P Sankhe, T Hussain, M Pawar, S Mahajan, R Dhage, S Kaklij, D Lakhani, A Tewari, S Kadam and N Pandya.

Match Details

Match: Pakistanska Foreningen vs Stockholm Mumbai Indians

Date: June 15, 2020, at 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm

Pitch Report

A good batting track is expected to be on offer for this game, with a few clouds likely to make an appearance during the encounter. The pacers will be key with some swing on offer. On the other hand, the spinners will have to vary their pace, with not much turn expected in Stockholm.

ECS T10 Stockholm Fantasy Suggestions

SMI vs PF Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rohit SVS, C Share Ali, I Din, T Hussain, P Sankhe, V Muhammad Waqas, S Mahajan, M Bilal, A Tewari, S Ali Khan and N Pandya

Captain - Rohit SVS , Vice-captain - V Muhammad Waqas

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rohit SVS, K Jalali, I Din, T Hussain, P Sankhe, V Muhammad Waqas, S Mahajan, M Bilal, A Tewari, S Ali Khan and S Kadam

Captain - S Ali Khan, Vice-captain - Rohit SVS