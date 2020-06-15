SMI vs PF Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Stockholm League Match - June 15th, 2020
- Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for SMI vs PF match of the ECS T10 Stockholm League 2020.
- Stockholm Mumbai Indians take on Pakistanska Foreningen in Match 5 of the ECS T10 Stockholm League 2020.
The final game on the opening day of the ECS T10 Stockholm League has the Stockholm Mumbai Indians facing the Pakistanska Foreningen.
Pakistanska Foreningen will be eyeing a winning start to their campaign against a strong Stockholm Mumbai Indians side that will be playing its second game of the day. SMI may hold the edge given their slew of all-rounders, but PF cannot be taken lightly, especially in the shortest format.
Squads to choose from
Pakistanska Foreningen
Choudry Share Ali, Imam Din, Sameer Ali Khan, Azeem Amin, Muhammad Usama Chaudhry, Tajammal Hussain, Waqar Hassan, Kamran Zia, Mohammad Vajjih Ali, Tasaduq Hussain, Zubair Aslam, Umar Khan, Muhammad Bilal, Vaince Muhammad Waqqas, Khalil Jalali.
Stockholm Mumbai Indians
T Hussain, R SVS, P Tengali, P Sankhe, M Pawar, K Majumder, H Parab, A Donagre, S Mahajan, R Dhage, M Bhor, S Kaklij, C Shelar, S Kadam, N Pandya, A Mohatkar, A Kakroo, S Kale and A Tewari
Predicted Playing XIs
Pakistanka Foreningen
C Share Ali, I Din, T Hussain, W Hassan, T Hussain, V Muhammad Waqas, K Jalali, M Bilal, S Ali Khan, A Amin and U Khan
Stockholm Mumbai Indians CC
Rohit SVS, P Sankhe, T Hussain, M Pawar, S Mahajan, R Dhage, S Kaklij, D Lakhani, A Tewari, S Kadam and N Pandya.
Match Details
Match: Pakistanska Foreningen vs Stockholm Mumbai Indians
Date: June 15, 2020, at 9:30 PM IST
Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm
Pitch Report
A good batting track is expected to be on offer for this game, with a few clouds likely to make an appearance during the encounter. The pacers will be key with some swing on offer. On the other hand, the spinners will have to vary their pace, with not much turn expected in Stockholm.
ECS T10 Stockholm Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rohit SVS, C Share Ali, I Din, T Hussain, P Sankhe, V Muhammad Waqas, S Mahajan, M Bilal, A Tewari, S Ali Khan and N Pandya
Captain - Rohit SVS , Vice-captain - V Muhammad Waqas
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rohit SVS, K Jalali, I Din, T Hussain, P Sankhe, V Muhammad Waqas, S Mahajan, M Bilal, A Tewari, S Ali Khan and S Kadam
Captain - S Ali Khan, Vice-captain - Rohit SVSPublished 15 Jun 2020, 01:20 IST