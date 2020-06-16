SMI vs SIG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Stockholm League Match - June 17, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for SMI vs SIG match of the ECS T10 Stockholm League 2020.

Stockholm Mumbai Indians take on Sigtuna CC in Match 13 of the ECS T10 Stockholm League 2020.

ECS T10 Stockholm League

ECS T10 Stockholm action continues as bottom-dwellers Stockholm Mumbai Indians face Sigtuna CC in the third game on Tuesday.

SMI are yet to a win a game in this tournament, with none of their players able to get going with bat or ball. Much is expected from Darshan Lakhani, who has been SMI's best player so far. However, they are in for another tough game, with their opponents Sigtuna CC being undefeated so far in the competition.

Although Sigtuna are scheduled to face Pakistanska Foreningen in a game preceding this one, they will be energized after a day off, unlike the Stockholm Mumbai Indians, who play their fifth game in three days.

With only pride left to salvage for SMI, they will hope to pull off a major upset against a formidable Sigtuna CC side in Stockholm.

Squads to choose from

Sigtuna CC

R Mahmood, A Safi, Z Kiyani, A Afzal, S Hassan, M Nawaz, A Azhar, A Ejaz, U Waqar, M Rehman, S Atif, O Saleem, Q Ali, A Raza, A Mir, A Singh and C Ahmad

Stockholm Mumbai Indians

Advertisement

T Hussain, R SVS, P Tengali, P Sankhe, M Pawar, K Majumder, H Parab, A Donagre, S Mahajan, R Dhage, M Bhor, S Kaklij, C Shelar, S Kadam, N Pandya, A Mohatkar, A Kakroo, S Kale and A Tewari, D

Predicted Playing XIs

Sigtuna CC

M Rehman, A Raza, A Safi, A Azhar, Q Ali, A Ejaz, S Hassan, Z Kiyani, R Mahmood, A Singh and S Atif

Stockholm Mumbai Indians CC

Rohit SVS, P Sankhe, T Hussain, A Donagre, S Mahajan, R Dhage, D Lakhani, S Kaklij, C Shelar, S Kadam and S Kale

Match Details

Match: Sigtuna CC vs Stockholm Mumbai Indians

Date: June 17, 2020, at 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm

Pitch Report

Although there is some rain on the forecast during this game, at least a shortened game should take place at the Marsta Cricket Club. With the prospect of rain looming large, the pacers should get additional movement with the new ball although it might be difficult to grip the ball. The batsman will have to keep an eye out for the odd ball keeping low, with 80 being par on this surface.

ECS T10 Stockholm Fantasy Suggestions

SMI vs SIG Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: P Sankhe, A Safi, S Hassan, A Donagre, D Lakhani, M Rehman, S Kaklij, A Ejaz, A Raza, A Singh and S Kale

Captain - M Rehman , Vice-captain - D Lakhani

Fantasy Suggestion #2: P Sankhe, A Safi, Z Kiyani, A Donagre, D Lakhani, M Rehman, C Shelar, A Ejaz, A Raza, A Singh and S Kale

Captain - M Rehman , Vice-captain - A Singh