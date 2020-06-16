SMI vs STO Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Stockholm League Match - June 16, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for SMI vs STO match of the ECS T10 Stockholm League 2020.

Stockholm Mumbai Indians take on Stockholm CC in Match 10 of the ECS T10 Stockholm League 2020.

ECS T10 Stockholm League

The final game of Day 2 pits the Stockholm Mumbai Indians against Stockholm CC. Both teams lost their opening games on Monday and are in desperate need of a win to keep their hopes intact.

Stockholm CC were the better of the two sides on the opening day of the ECS T10 Stockholm League, as SMI conceded over 220 runs across two games. However, both teams would have a fair idea of their situation in the points table and will hope for an improved performance to close out Day 2.

Squads to choose from

Stockholm CC

Viswanadha Bazawada, Abhishek Mathur, Feroz Patel, Rakesh Kumar, Umesh Bharti, Avinash Upadhyaya, Prem Krishna, Akash Jha, Suman Mokhamatam, Akanshu Mahajan, Harsha Vardahana Singaraju, Himanshu Patel, Ashok Ganesan Ramalingam, Rajesh Lal Raveendran, Kaushik Vats, Sampat Manju Lyengar, Santosh Yadlapalli, Vinod Chalindra, Shrikant Sakpal.

Stockholm Mumbai Indians

T Hussain, R SVS, P Tengali, P Sankhe, M Pawar, K Majumder, H Parab, A Donagre, S Mahajan, R Dhage, M Bhor, S Kaklij, C Shelar, S Kadam, N Pandya, A Mohatkar, A Kakroo, S Kale and A Tewari, D

Predicted Playing XIs

Stockholm CC

V Bezawada, A Mathur, K Vats, S Yadlapalli, S Sakpal, H Patel, U Bharti, A Ganesan, S Mokhamatam, C Nali and N Komalia

Stockholm Mumbai Indians CC

P Tengali, P Sankhe, M Pawar, A Donagre, S Mahajan, R Dhage, D Lakhani, S Kaklij, C Shelar, S Kadam and S Kale

Match Details

Match: Stockholm CC vs Stockholm Mumbai Indians

Date: June 16, 2020, at 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm

Pitch Report

A high-scoring encounter is on the cards with the spinners not getting much off the surface. Although there will be a hint of movement on offer for the pacers, the batsmen should have the final say in the outcome of this game.

ECS T10 Stockholm Fantasy Suggestions

SMI vs STO Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: P Sankhe, C Nali, A Donagre, A Mathur, K Vats, D Lakhani, U Bharti, C Shelar, S Kale, S Mokhamatam and N Komalia

Captain - D Lakhani, Vice-captain - U Bharti

Fantasy Suggestion #2: P Sankhe, C Nali, A Donagre, A Mathur, S Yadlapalli, D Lakhani, U Bharti, S Kadam, S Kale, S Mokhamatam and H Patel

Captain - D Lakhani, Vice-captain - A Mathur