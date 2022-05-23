SMI vs UME Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for FanCode ECS Stockholm T10 League 2022, Match 26

Stockholm Mumbai Indians (SMI) will face Umea (UME) in the 26th match of the FanCode ECS Stockholm T10 2022 at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on Monday.

Stockholm Mumbai Indians are having their worst season ever, having lost all their matches and seeing none of their players perform well. Umea, on the other hand, will play their second match of the season after winning their first encounter.

Umea have a lot of experienced players, and given the Stockholm Mumbai Indians' dismal form, we predict Umea to have a solid hold on this match and collect two more points.

UME vs SMI Probable Playing XI

UME Playing XI

Majid Mustafa (wk & c), Asif Ashraful, Arslan Bajwa, Bilal Saleem, Junaid Mohsin, Gopinathan Manavalan, Kaiyum Miah, Mahmood Ahmad, Kazi Samiul Islam, Pardeep Singh, and Sayyid Hussain

SMI Playing XI

Shekhar Singh(wk), Sanjay Mahajan (c), Darshan Lakhani, Ruturaj Dhage, Swapnil Kale, Shalya Pandey, Sunil Kaklij, Harsha Aithal, Sameer Hankare, Avi Dongare, and Chandrakant Shelar

Match Details

SMI vs UME, FanCode ECS Stockholm T10 2022, Match 26

Date and Time: 23rd May 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm

Pitch Report

The pitch at Norsborg Cricket Ground is batting-friendly, thus batters should do well early on. As the bowl begins to grip in the middle overs, spinners may be useful. Since batting in the second innings is simpler, both teams should bowl first after winning the toss.

Stockholm Mumbai Indians vs Umea Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Both S Singh and M Mustafa are good wicket-keeper picks for the Dream11 team as they bat in the top order and also do well behind the stumps. Players can also make any one of them the vice captain of their Dream11 team.

Batters

S Kaklij, who bats in the top order and bowls a few overs at the death, is the best batter pick for today's Dream11 team. D Lakhani is another excellent Dream11 player.

All-rounders

G Manavalan and S Kale are the best all-rounder picks for today's Dream11 team as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of two overs. J Mohsin is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The best bowler picks for the Dream11 team are A Husseini and C Shelar. Both have contributed to their teams' success by bowling in key areas and capturing wickets at important times.

Top 3 players to pick in SMI vs UME Dream11 prediction team

S Kaklij (SMI)

S Kale (SMI)

G Manavalan (UME)

Important stats for Stockholm Mumbai Indians vs Umea Dream11 prediction team

S Kale - 22 runs and 2 wickets

S Singh - 45 runs

S Kaklij - 15 runs and 2 wickets

UME vs SMI Dream11 Prediction Today (FanCode ECS Stockholm T10 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: S Singh, D Lakhani, S Kaklij, R Dhage, S Kale, G Manavalan, S Adnan, S Hankare, C Shelar, T Mujtaba, and A Husseini

Captain: S Kaklij Vice Captain: S Kale

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: M Mustafa, S Singh, D Lakhani, S Kaklij, R Dhage, S Kale, S Adnan, S Hankare, C Shelar, K Miah, and A Husseini

Captain: S Kale Vice Captain: S Kaklij

