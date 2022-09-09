SMO vs CK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier A, Match 2

Samoa (SMO) will lock horns with the Cook Islands (CK) in the second match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier A on Friday, September 9, at Independence Park in Port Vila. Ahead of the match, let's take a look at SMO vs CK Dream11 Prediction and today's playing 11s of match 2.

Both teams will be playing their first match of the tournament and will try their best to start the season on a positive note. Samoa have a squad full of experienced and in-form players, whereas the Cook Islands has a young squad with a lot of promising players.

The Cook Islands will give it their all to win the match, but Samoa are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SMO vs CK Match Details

The second match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier A will be played on September 9 at Independence Park in Port Vila. The game is set to take place at 8.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SMO vs CK, Match 2

Date and Time: September 9, 2022, 8.00 am IST

Venue: Independence Park, Port Vila

Pitch Report

Independence Park in Port Vila has a decent batting surface, where you may see players going for long boundaries. The pitch will be used after a long break of two years, so fans can expect a surprising match.

SMO vs CK Form Guide

SMO - Will be playing their first match

CK - Will be playing their first match

SMO vs CK Probable Playing XI

SMO Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Fereti Sululoto, Uala Kaisala (wk), Sean Cotter, Dom Michael, Samson Sola, Benjamin Mailata, Andrew Michael, James Baker, Caleb Kiran, Douglas Finau, and Saumani Tiai.

CK Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Maara Ave (wk), Aue Parima, Thomas Parima, Corey Dickson, Hayden Dickson, Davis Teinaki, Dan Simpson, Gabe Raymond, Benjamin Vakatini, Pare Rongokea, and Liam Denny.

SMO vs CK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

U Kaisala

U Kaisala is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well in today's match. M Ave is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

C Dickson

C Dickson and H Dickson are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. D Michael performed exceptionally well in the previous domestic tournament, so he is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

A Michael

A Michael and D Teinaki are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. D Simpson is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

C Baker

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are C Baker and B Vakatani. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. C Kiran is another good pick for today's match.

SMO vs CK match captain and vice-captain choices

A Michael

Andrew Michael will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He could also be made the universal captain for all grand league teams.

C Dickson

Since the pitch looks decent for batting, you can make C Dickson the captain of the grand league teams as he will bat in the top order and also wicket-keep for the team. He can also bowl a few overs if required.

5 Must-Picks for SMO vs CK, Match 2

C Dickson

D Teinaki

D Michael

A Michael

H Dickson

Samoa vs Cook Islands Match Expert Tips

As the pitch looks decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Samoa vs Cook Islands Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Samoa vs Cook Islands Head to Head Team

Wicket-keeper: U Kaisala

Batters: C Dickson, H Dickson, S Cotter, D Micheal

All-rounders: D Teinaki, D Simpson, A Michael

Bowlers: B Vakatani, C Kiran, J Baker

Samoa vs Cook Islands Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Samoa vs Cook Islands Grand League Teams.

Wicket-keeper: U Kaisala

Batters: C Dickson, H Dickson, D Micheal

All-rounders: D Teinaki, D Simpson, A Michael, B Mailata

Bowlers: B Vakatani, C Kiran, J Baker

Edited by Ankush Das