SMO vs FJ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier A, Match 11

Samoa (SMO) will lock horns with Fiji (FJ) in Match 11 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier A on Thursday, September 14, at Independence Park in Port Vila. Ahead of the match, let's take a look at SMO vs FJ Dream11 Prediction and today's playing 11s.

Samoa have won only one of their last five matches. Fiji, on the other hand, have won two of their last five games. Fans can therefore expect a high-octane match.

Fiji will give it their all to win the match, but Samoa are a relatively better team. They are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SMO vs FJ Match Details

The 11th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier A will be played on September 15 at Independence Park in Port Vila. The game is set to take place at 4.00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SMO vs FJ, Match 11

Date and Time: September 14, 2022, 4:00 AM IST

Venue: Independence Park, Port Vila

Pitch Report

Independence Park in Port Vila has a well-balanced surface. The last match played on this pitch was between Fiji and the Cook Islands, where a total of 297 runs were scored in 38.3 overs at a loss of 12 wickets.

SMO vs FJ Form Guide

SMO - W L L L L

FJ - L W W L L

SMO vs FJ Probable Playing XI

SMO Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Sean Cotter, Uala Kaisala (wk), Dom Michael, Saumani Tiai, Caleb Jasmat, Fereti Sululoto, Andrew Michael, James Baker (c), Samson Sola, Douglas Finau, and Uili Sofi.

FJ Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Seru Tupou, Noa Acawei, Delaimatuku Maraiwai, Josaia Baleicikoibia, Peni Vuniwaga, Jone Wesele (c), Metuisela Beitaki (wk), Tevita Sokokisolomone Waqavakatoga, Petero Cabebula, Sekove Ravoka, and Samuela Draunivudi.

SMO vs FJ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

F Sululoto (5 matches, 75 runs)

F Sululoto is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well in today's match. U Kaisala is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

D Michael (5 matches, 157 runs, 3 wickets)

D Michael and N Acawei are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. P Vuniwaqa has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches, so he is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

S Marutu (5 matches, 48 runs, 7 wickets)

S Marutu and S Tiai are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Sola is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

J Wesele (5 matches, 6 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are T Sokokisolomone and J Wesele. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. J Baker is another good pick for today's match.

SMO vs FJ match captain and vice-captain choices

S Marutu

S Marutu will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He could also be made the universal captain for all grand league teams. He has already smashed 48 runs and picked up seven wickets in the last five games.

J Wesele

Since the pitch looks decent, you can make J Wesele the captain of the grand league teams as he will bat in the top order and also wicket-keep for the team. He has already scalped six wickets in the last four games.

5 Must-Picks for SMO vs FJ, Match 11

Players Players Stats Fantast Points P Vuniwaqa 218 runs 319 points J Wesele 6 wickets 233 points S Tiai 63 runs and 4 wickets 245 points D Michael 157 runs and 3 wickets 326 points S Marutu 48 runs and 7 wickets 262 points

Samoa vs Fiji Match Expert Tips

As the pitch looks decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Samoa vs Fiji Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Samoa vs Fiji Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: F Sululoto

Batters: N Acawei, P Vuniwaqa, D Michael

All-rounders: S Tiai, S Sola, A Michael, S Marutu

Bowlers: J Wesele, J Baker, T Sokokisolomone

Samoa vs Fiji Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Samoa vs Fiji Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: F Sululoto

Batters: C Kiran, P Vuniwaqa, D Michael

All-rounders: S Tiai, S Sola, A Michael, S Marutu

Bowlers: J Wesele, S Ravoka, T Sokokisolomone

