SMO vs FJ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier A, Match 6

Samoa (SMO) will lock horns with Fiji (FJ) in Match 6 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier A on Sunday at Independence Park in Port Vila. Ahead of the game, let's have a look at SMO vs FJ Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy cricket tips, pitch report and more.

Both teams have had a great start to their campaign. Fiji won one of their last two games. Samoa too have won one of their two matches. Fans can expect a high-octane clash.

Fiji will look to win this match, but Samoa are a better team and should prevail.

SMO vs FJ Match Details

The sixth match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier A will be played on September 11 at the Independence Park in Port Vila. The game is set to take place at 8:00 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SMO vs FJ, Match 6

Date and Time: September 11, 2022; 8:00 am IST

Venue: Independence Park, Port Vila

Pitch Report

The Independence Park in Port Vila is a well-balanced surface. The last game on this pitch was between Samoa and Vanuatu, where 245 runs in 35.3 overs were scored for the loss of ten wickets.

SMO vs FJ Form Guide

SMO - W L

FJ - L W

SMO vs FJ Probable Playing XIs

SMO

No major injury update

Fereti Sululoto, Uala Kaisala (wk), Sean Cotter, Dom Michael, Samson Sola, Uili Sofa, Andrew Michael, James Baker, Caleb Kiran, Douglas Finau, Saumani Tiai

FJ

No major injury update

Seru Tupou, Noa Acawei, Delaimatuku Maraiwai, Josaia Baleicikoibia, Peni Vuniwaga, Jone Wesele (c), Metuisela Beitaki (wk), Tevita Sokokisolomone Waqavakatoga, Petero Cabebula, Sekove Ravoka, Samuela Draunivudi

SMO vs FJ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

F Sululoto (2 matches, 44 runs)

F Sululoto is the best wicket-keeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well in this game. U Kaisala is another good pick.

Batters

D Michael (2 matches, 57 runs, 1 wicket)

D Michael and N Acawei are the two best batter picks. S Cotter performed exceptionally well in his previous domestic tournament, so he's another good pick.

All-rounders

S Sola (2 matches, 4 wickets)

J Wesele and S Sola are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. J Baleicikobia is another good pick.

Bowlers

T Sokokisolomone (2 matches, 4 wickets)

The top bowler picks are J Baker and T Sokokisolomone. Both have bowled brilliantly in their last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. P Vuniwaqa is another good pick.

SMO vs FJ match captain and vice-captain choices

S Sola

S Sola bats in the top order and also completes his quota of four overs, making him a safe option for captaincy. He could also be made the universal captain for all grand league teams. He has taken four wickets in his last two games.

T Sokokisolomone

As the pitch looks decent, you could make T Sokokisolomone the captain of the grand league teams, as he bats in the top order and also keeps wickets for the team. He has effecred four dismissals in his last two games.

Five Must-Picks for SMO vs FJ, Match 6

P Vuniwaqa - 79 runs

S Sola - 4 wickets

D Michael - 57 runs and 1 wicket

T Sokokisolomone - 4 wickets

S Ravoka - 3 wickets

Samoa vs Fiji Match Expert Tips

As the pitch looks decent, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who bowls at the death and also bats in the top or middle order. Making them the captain or vice-captain would be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Samoa vs Fiji Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: F Sululoto

Batters: N Acawei, S Cotter, D Michael

All-rounders: S Sola, J Wesele, J Baleicikobia

Bowlers: J Baker, P Vuniwaqa, S Ravoka, T Sokokisolomone

Samoa vs Fiji Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: F Sululoto

Batters: S Marutu , S Cotter, D Michael

All-rounders: S Sola, J Wesele, A Michael, P Cabebula

Bowlers: T Sokokisolomone, P Vuniwaqa, S Tiai

