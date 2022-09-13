SMO vs VAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A, Match 9

Samoa (SMO) will take on Vanuata (VAN) in the ninth match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A at the Independence Park in Port Vila on Wednesday (September 14).
Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SMO vs VAN Dream11 prediction for today's ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A.
Vanuatu has had a successful campaign thus far, winning three of their four games. Their bowlers have been the most effective in this tournament thus far, not allowing the opposition to score runs easily. Samoa have lost three of their four games so far and are at the bottom of the points table.
SMO vs VAN Match Details for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A
The ninth match of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A between Samoa and Vanuatu will be played on September 14 at the Independence Park in Port Vila. The game is set to take place at 4.00 am IST.
Match: SMO vs VAN, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A, Match 9
Date & Time: September 14, 4.00 am IST
Venue: Independence Park, Port Vila
Live Streaming: FanCode
SMO vs VAN, Pitch Report
The Independence Park's surface is expected to be good for batting. Pacers who can find good swing and bounce will benefit from the pitch as well. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 160-170 being a good score at the venue.
Last 5 matches at this ground
Matches Won by team batting first: N/A
Matches Won by team bowling first: N/A
Average 1st innings score: N/A
Average 2nd innings score: N/A
SMO vs VAN Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)
Samoa: LLWL
Vanuatu: WWLW
SMO vs VAN Probable Playing XIs for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A
Samoa Team News
No major injury news.
Samoa Probable Playing XI
Sean Cotter, Uala Kaisala (wk), Dom Michael, Saumani Tiai, Caleb Jasmat, Fereti Sululoto, Andrew Michael, James Baker (c), Samson Sola, Douglas Finau, Uili Sofi.
Vanuatu Team News
No major injury news.
Vanuatu Probable Playing XI
Junior Kaltapau, Wamejo Wotu, Patrick Matautaava (c), Jarryd Allan (wk), Andrew Mansale, Joshua Rasu, Ronald Tari, Williamsing Nalisa, Apolinaire Stephen, Darren Wotu, Obed Yosef.
SMO vs VAN Dream11 match top picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Fereti Suluoto (74 runs in 4 Matches, S.R: 248.29)
Suluoto is an excellent choice for the wicket-keeper position, having scored 74 runs at a strike rate of 248.29 in four matches.
Top Batter Pick
Dom Michael (152 runs & three wickets in four matches, Average: 50.66)
Michael has been one of the top performers in the tournament so far and has been fabulous with both the bat and ball. He has amassed 152 runs at an average of 50.66 while taking three wickets in four games.
Top All-rounder Pick
Patrick Matautaava (61 runs & six wickets in four matches, Average: 13.83)
With his all-round ability, Matautaava has scored 61 runs and taken six wickets at an average of 13.83 in four games, making him a multiplier pick for your fantasy team.
Top Bowler Pick
Williamsing Nalisa (Four wickets in four matches, Average: 27.00)
Nalisa is an outstanding leg-spin bowler who has taken four wickets in as many games at an average of 27.00 so far in the competition.
SMO vs VAN match captain and vice-captain choices
Joshua Rasu
Rasu has performed exceptionally well with the ball so far and could be a valuable addition to your fantasy team for this match. He has picked up six wickets at an average of 18.33 in four games in this tournament.
Andrew Mansale
Mansale seems to be having a great season with the bat so far, scoring 148 runs at an excellent average of 74.00 in just four games. That makes him the perfect vice-captaincy pick in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.
5 must-picks with player stats for SMO vs VAN Dream11 fantasy cricket
SMO vs VAN match expert tips 9th match
Nalin Nipiko has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for his team. He has smashed 114 runs at an average of 114.00 in four games. That makes him a multiplier pick for your SMO vs VAN Dream11 fantasy team.
SMO vs VAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 9th Match, Head To Head League
Wicketkeeper: Jarryd Allan, Fereti Sululoto
Batters: Dom Michael, Caleb Jasmat, Andrew Mansale
All-Rounders: Joshua Rasu, Patrick Matautaava, Saumani Tiai
Bowlers: Williamsing Nalisa, Apolinaire Stephen, James Baker
SMO vs VAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 9th Match, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Fereti Sululoto
Batters: Dom Michael, Caleb Jasmat, Andrew Mansale
All-Rounders: Joshua Rasu, Patrick Matautaava, Saumani Tiai, Samson Sola
Bowlers: Williamsing Nalisa, Apolinaire Stephen, James Baker