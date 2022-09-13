SMO vs VAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A, Match 9

Samoa (SMO) will take on Vanuata (VAN) in the ninth match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A at the Independence Park in Port Vila on Wednesday (September 14).

Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SMO vs VAN Dream11 prediction for today's ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A.

Vanuatu has had a successful campaign thus far, winning three of their four games. Their bowlers have been the most effective in this tournament thus far, not allowing the opposition to score runs easily. Samoa have lost three of their four games so far and are at the bottom of the points table.

SMO vs VAN Match Details for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A

The ninth match of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A between Samoa and Vanuatu will be played on September 14 at the Independence Park in Port Vila. The game is set to take place at 4.00 am IST.

Match: SMO vs VAN, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A, Match 9

Date & Time: September 14, 4.00 am IST

Venue: Independence Park, Port Vila

Live Streaming: FanCode

SMO vs VAN, Pitch Report

The Independence Park's surface is expected to be good for batting. Pacers who can find good swing and bounce will benefit from the pitch as well. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 160-170 being a good score at the venue.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches Won by team batting first: N/A

Matches Won by team bowling first: N/A

Average 1st innings score: N/A

Average 2nd innings score: N/A

SMO vs VAN Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Samoa: LLWL

Vanuatu: WWLW

SMO vs VAN Probable Playing XIs for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A

Samoa Team News

No major injury news.

Samoa Probable Playing XI

Sean Cotter, Uala Kaisala (wk), Dom Michael, Saumani Tiai, Caleb Jasmat, Fereti Sululoto, Andrew Michael, James Baker (c), Samson Sola, Douglas Finau, Uili Sofi.

Vanuatu Team News

No major injury news.

Vanuatu Probable Playing XI

Junior Kaltapau, Wamejo Wotu, Patrick Matautaava (c), Jarryd Allan (wk), Andrew Mansale, Joshua Rasu, Ronald Tari, Williamsing Nalisa, Apolinaire Stephen, Darren Wotu, Obed Yosef.

SMO vs VAN Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Fereti Suluoto (74 runs in 4 Matches, S.R: 248.29)

Suluoto is an excellent choice for the wicket-keeper position, having scored 74 runs at a strike rate of 248.29 in four matches.

Top Batter Pick

Dom Michael (152 runs & three wickets in four matches, Average: 50.66)

Michael has been one of the top performers in the tournament so far and has been fabulous with both the bat and ball. He has amassed 152 runs at an average of 50.66 while taking three wickets in four games.

Top All-rounder Pick

Patrick Matautaava (61 runs & six wickets in four matches, Average: 13.83)

With his all-round ability, Matautaava has scored 61 runs and taken six wickets at an average of 13.83 in four games, making him a multiplier pick for your fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Williamsing Nalisa (Four wickets in four matches, Average: 27.00)

Nalisa is an outstanding leg-spin bowler who has taken four wickets in as many games at an average of 27.00 so far in the competition.

SMO vs VAN match captain and vice-captain choices

Joshua Rasu

Rasu has performed exceptionally well with the ball so far and could be a valuable addition to your fantasy team for this match. He has picked up six wickets at an average of 18.33 in four games in this tournament.

Andrew Mansale

Mansale seems to be having a great season with the bat so far, scoring 148 runs at an excellent average of 74.00 in just four games. That makes him the perfect vice-captaincy pick in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

5 must-picks with player stats for SMO vs VAN Dream11 fantasy cricket

Player Player Stats Junior Kaltapau 86 runs in 4 games Saumani Tiai 63 runs in 4 games Jarryd Allan 52 runs in 4 games Rival Samson Four wickets in 4 games Apolinaire Stephen Four wickets in 4 games

SMO vs VAN match expert tips 9th match

Nalin Nipiko has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for his team. He has smashed 114 runs at an average of 114.00 in four games. That makes him a multiplier pick for your SMO vs VAN Dream11 fantasy team.

SMO vs VAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 9th Match, Head To Head League

SMO vs VAN Fantasy Suggestions Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Jarryd Allan, Fereti Sululoto

Batters: Dom Michael, Caleb Jasmat, Andrew Mansale

All-Rounders: Joshua Rasu, Patrick Matautaava, Saumani Tiai

Bowlers: Williamsing Nalisa, Apolinaire Stephen, James Baker

SMO vs VAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 9th Match, Grand League

SMO vs VAN Fantasy Suggestions Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Fereti Sululoto

Batters: Dom Michael, Caleb Jasmat, Andrew Mansale

All-Rounders: Joshua Rasu, Patrick Matautaava, Saumani Tiai, Samson Sola

Bowlers: Williamsing Nalisa, Apolinaire Stephen, James Baker

