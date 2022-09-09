SMO vs VAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier A, Match 4

Samoa (SMO) will lock horns with Vanuatu (VAN) in Match 4 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier A on Saturday at Independence Park in Port Vila. Ahead of the game, let's take a look at the SMO vs VAN Dream11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips, pitch report and more.

Both teams have had a great start to their campaign. Vanuatu won their first game against Fiji by 57 runs. Samoa, meanwhile, won their first match against Cook Islands by seven wickets. Fans can expect a high-octane match.

Samoa will look to win, but Vanuatu are a better team and should prevail.

SMO vs VAN Match Details

The fourth match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier A will be played on September 10 at Independence Park in Port Vila. The game is set to take place at 8:00 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SMO vs VAN, Match 4

Date and Time September 10, 2022; 8:00 am IST

Venue: Independence Park, Port Vila

Pitch Report

Independence Park in Port Vila has a well-balanced surface. The last game here was between Samoa and the Cook Islands, where 222 runs were scored in 31.2 overs for the loss of 11 wickets.

SMO vs VAN Form Guide

SMO - W

VAN - W

SMO vs VAN Probable Playing XI

SMO

No major injury update

Fereti Sululoto, Uala Kaisala (wk), Sean Cotter, Dom Michael, Samson Sola, Uili Sofa, Andrew Michael, James Baker, Caleb Kiran, Douglas Finau, Saumani Tiai

VAN

No major injury update

Jarryd Allan (wk), Andrew Mansale (c), Joshua Rasu, Nalin Nipiko, Junior Kaltapau, Ronald Tari, William Nalisa, Apolinaire Stephen, Rival Samson, Patrick Matautaava, Simpson Obed

SMO vs VAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

F Sululoto (1 match, 44 runs)

F Sululoto is the best wicketkeeper pick for this game, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. J Allan is another good pick.

Batters

A Mansale (1 match, 57 runs)

D Michael and A Mansale are the two best batter picks. S Cotter performed exceptionally well in his previous domestic tournament, so he's another good pick.

All-rounders

P Matautaava (1 match, 3 wickets)

P Matautaava and S Sola are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. N Nipiko is another good pick.

Bowlers

A Stephen (1 match, 2 wickets)

The top bowler picks are J Baker and A Stephen. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. R Samson is another good pick.

SMO vs VAN match captain and vice-captain choices

S Sola

S Sola bats in the top order and also completes his quota of four overs, making him a safe option for captaincy. He could also be made the universal captain for all grand league teams. He took three wickets in his last match against Cook Islands.

P Matautaava

As the pitch looks decent, you could make P Matautaava the captain of the grand league teams, as he bats in the top order and also keeps wickets for his team. He took three wickets in his last match against Fiji.

Five Must-Picks for SMO vs VAN, Match 4

P Matautaava 3 wickets 114 points S Sola 3 wickets 95 points A Mansale 57 runs 89 points F Sululoto 44 runs 70 points N Nipiko 51 runs 97 points

Samoa vs Vanuatu Match Expert Tips

As the pitch looks decent, it's advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders who bowl at the death and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Samoa vs Vanuatu Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: F Sululoto

Batters: A Mansale, S Cotter, D Michael

All-rounders: P Matautaava, J Rasu, N Nipiko, S Sola

Bowlers: J Baker, R Samson, A Stephen

Samoa vs Vanuatu Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: F Sululoto

Batters: A Mansale, R Tari, D Michael

All-rounders: P Matautaava, J Rasu, N Nipiko, A Michael

Bowlers: S Tiai, R Samson, A Stephen

