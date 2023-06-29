SMP vs BT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s TNPL match – June 29, 2023

Siechem Madurai Panthers and Ba11sy Trichy will face off in the 21st match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 at the Salem Cricket Foundation Ground.

Madurai Panthers, currently placed fifth in the standings, have shown glimpses of their potential in the tournament. After facing two initial losses, they regained their form and emerged victorious in their last two encounters. With the aim of continuing their winning momentum, the Panthers will be eager to deliver a strong performance against Trichy.

On the other hand, Ba11sy Trichy finds themselves at the bottom of the league table, having endured a difficult campaign so far. They have faced defeat in all four matches played, and the team is determined to turn their fortunes around by securing their first win in the tournament. Trichy will be highly motivated to showcase their skills and break their winless streak in the encounter against Madurai.

There are many players who can have a significant impact on your SMP vs BT Dream11 team. But let's talk about the three captaincy picks of the SMP vs BT Dream11 team who can be of huge importance.

#3 Hari Nishaanth (SMP) - 9 Credits

One standout choice for captaincy pick in the SMP vs BT Dream11 is Hari Nishaanth. The experienced left-handed opener has already displayed his capabilities, scoring an impressive 64 runs in the opening encounter against Nellai. The talented batter can deliver goods in this game as well.

#2 Ganga Sridhar Raju (BT) - 8.5 Credits

Ganga Sridhar Raju from Ba11sy Trichy is another promising captaincy pick for this SMP vs BT Dream11 team. He has accumulated 132 runs in four matches, including a valuable half-century against Kovai. As an experienced campaigner, Raju brings stability to the Trichy batting lineup and has the potential to lead the team from the front.

#1 Gurjapneet Singh (SMP) - 8 Credits

In terms of bowling, Gurjapneet Singh stands out as an ideal captaincy choice. The young left-arm spinner has impressed with his performances, claiming seven wickets in four matches. With an economy rate of 5.86, Singh adds a valuable balance to the team and becomes an ideal captain pick for SMP vs BT Dream11 team.

