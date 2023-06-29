SMP vs BT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for TNPL 2023, Match 21

The Siechem Madurai Panthers (SMP) will square off against the Ba11sy Trichy (BT) in the 21st match of the TNPL 2023 at SCF Cricket Ground in Salem on Thursday, June 29. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SMP vs BT Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The Siechem Madurai Panthers have struggled for form in this edition. They have already played four matches and have managed to win two of them. Currently, they are placed in the fifth position in the points table and will be desperate for a win in this match.

Speaking of struggles, the season has been absolutely shambolic for the Ba11sy Trichy. They have lost all four of their matches and are currently struggling at the bottom of the table. So, with both teams desperately eyeing a win, the stage is set for a cracker of a contest.

SMP vs BT Match Details

The 21st Match of the Tamilnadu Premier League will be played on June 29 at the SCF Cricket Ground in Salem. The match will commence at 7.15 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SMP vs BT, Match 21, TNPL 2023

Date and Time: June 29, 2023, Thursday; 7.15 pm IST.

Venue: SCF Cricket Ground, Salem

SMP vs BT Probable Playing XIs

SMP Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

SMP Probable Playing XI

V Aaditya, C Hari Nishaanth (c), J Kousik, S Lokeshwar (wk), S Sri Abisek, S Singh, Washington Sundar, K Deeban Lingesh, P Saravanan, G Singh, and Murugan Ashwin.

BT Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

BT Probable Playing XI

Ganga Sridhar Raju, K Rajkumar, K Satish Monish, D Sunder Ferrario, R Rajkumar, Antony Dhas, J Jamal, K Mani Bharathi (wk), P Francis Rokins, R Silambarasan, and T Natarajan.

SMP vs BT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - K Mani Bharathi

K Mani Bharathi has been in decent form in the tournament. Although not outstanding, Bharathi will be a good pick from the options available for this match.

Batters - Ganga Sridhar Raju

Ganga Sridhar Raju has been in brilliant form and has been one of the only positives for Ba11sy Trichy. Raju's recent form makes him a good pick for this match.

All-rounders - Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar has been pretty average if expectations are something to go by. But Sundar will be looking up his ante in this match and hence looks like he might turn out to be a good pick for this match.

Bowler - Gurjapneet Singh

Gurjapneet Singh has been in great wicket-taking form throughout the tournament. Though he has picked up wickets, he has been a bit expensive but Gurjapneet will be a good pick for the match.

SMP vs BT match captain and vice-captain choices

Gurjapneet Singh

Gurjapneet Singh will be a good choice as the captain or vice-captain for the match. Though he has been expensive, the fact that he gives points with regular wickets makes him a rather safe choice.

Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar has not been in the best of forms so far in this tournament. But the fact that he can contribute with both the bat and the ball, makes Sundar a rather safe bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for SMP vs BT, Match 21

Washington Sundar

Gurjapneet Singh

Ganga Sridhar Raju

C Hari Nishaanth

Antony Dhas

SMP vs BT Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be good for players of all trades. However, spinners might be really effective in the game and hence will be good picks for the match.

SMP vs BT Dream11 Prediction, Match 21, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: K Mani Bharathi

Batters: Ganga Sridhar Raju, C Hari Nishaanth

All-rounders: S Singh, Antony Dhas, Washington Sundar, J Kousik

Bowlers: Murugan Ashwin, T Natarajan, Gurjapneet Singh, A K Krishna

SMP vs BT Dream11 Prediction, Match 21, Grand League Team

