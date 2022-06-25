SMP vs CSG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TNPL 2022, Match 3

The third match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022 will see the Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) take on the Madurai Panthers (SMP) at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli on Saturday, June 25.

The Madurai Panthers are set to kickstart their TNPL campaign against the Chepauk Super Gillies, who couldn't get over the line in their first game of the season. N Jagadeesan and Co. put in a fine effort against the Royal Kings, coming up short in a Super Over finish. However, they have perhaps the strongest roster in the competition, with Sandeep Warrier and M Siddharth boasting IPL experience. The Panthers, on the other hand, have a well-balanced side, with Arun Karthik and N Chaturved being key to their fortunes. With both teams eager to get their first win of the season, another entertaining game beckons in Tirunelveli.

SMP vs CSG Probable Playing 11 Today

CSG XI

Kaushik Gandhi (c), N Jagadeesan (wk), S Radhakrishnan, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Rajagopal Sathish, Harish Kumar, Sonu Yadav, R Sai Kishore/B Arun, M Siddharth, Sandeep Warrier and R Alexander.

SMP XI

Arun Karthik (wk), M Ayush, B Anirudh Sita Ram, NS Chaturved (c), J Kousik, K Rajkumar, Kiran Akash, V Gowtham, R Silambarasan, Varun Chakravarthy and Aushik Srinivas.

Match Details

SMP vs CSG, TNPL 2022, Match 3

Date and Time: 25th June 2022, 3:15 PM IST

Venue: Indian Cements Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Pitch Report

A competitive pitch is expected with ample help on offer for both the batters and bowlers. The new ball might not move around much, allowing batters to take full advantage of the powerplay field restrictions. There should be some turn available for the spinners, making for a good contest in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 160-170 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s SMP vs CSG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeepers

N Jagadeesan: N Jagadeesan didn't have the best of outings in the previous game as he couldn't convert his start. However, he remains one of the best batters in the competition, given his knack for scoring big runs in the top order. With Jagadeesan keen to return to runscoring form, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batters

NS Chaturved: NS Chaturved was one of the Madurai Panthers' best performers, often coming up with solid knocks in the middle order. Chaturved has a good technique against both pace and spin, holding him in good stead. With the Madurai Panthers star likely to bat in the top order, he is a decent addition to your SMP vs CSG Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Harish Kumar: S Harish Kumar had a decent game against the Royal Nellai Kings earlier in the week, scoring quick runs in the backend of the innings and holding his own with the ball. Harish's all-round skills add a lot of balance to the Chepauk Super Gillies and given his form, he should be a fine pick in your SMP vs CSG Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Varun Chakravarthy: Varun Chakravarthy is one of the best spinners in the world, with his performances in the IPL holding him in good stead. Chakravarthy has a bag of tricks to fall back on and with the conditions also suiting him, he is a must-have in your SMP vs CSG Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SMP vs CSG Dream11 prediction team

N Jagadeesan (CSG)

Sandeep Warrier (CSG)

Arun Karthik (SMP)

Important stats for SMP vs CSG Dream11 prediction team

Kaushik Gandhi - 208 runs in 10 TNPL 2021 matches, Average: 23.11

Harish Kumar - 26(12) and 1/30 in the previous TNPL match vs RTW

NS Chaturved - 228 runs in 7 TNPL 2021 matches, Average: 45.60

SMP vs CSG Dream11 Prediction Today (TNPL 2022)

SMP vs CSG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - TNPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Karthik, N Jagadeesan, B Anirudh Sita Ram, N Chaturved, K Gandhi, S Harish Kumar, J Kousik, S Warrier, A Srinivas, M Siddharth and V Chakravarthy.

Captain: N Jagadeesan. Vice-captain: N Chaturved.

SMP vs CSG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - TNPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Rajkumar, N Jagadeesan, B Anirudh Sita Ram, N Chaturved, K Gandhi, S Harish Kumar, J Kousik, S Warrier, R Silambarasan, M Siddharth and V Chakravarthy.

Captain: N Chaturved. Vice-captain: K Gandhi.

