SMP vs LKK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TNPL 2021, Match 13

Siechem Madurai Panthers will take on Lyca Kovai Kings in the 13th match of the TNPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

Siechem Madurai Panthers have had a mixed start to their TNPL 2021 campaign so far. They won their opening match against Dindigul Dragons by 6 wickets but ended up losing the most recent contest against Ruby Trichy Warriors. Lyca Kovai Kings have also won one match and lost one match each.

SMP vs LKK Probable Playing 11 Today

SMP XI

Arun Karthik (wk), K Rajkumar, B Anirudh Sita Ram, NS Chaturved (c), Jagatheesan Kousik, M Shajahan, R Mithun, Ramalingam Rohit, R Silambarasan, Kiran Akash, Aushik Srinivas

LKK XI

Ganga Sridhar Raju, Sai Sudharsan, Ashwin Venkataraman, U Mukilesh, Shahrukh Khan (c), J Suresh Kumar (wk), Abhishek Tanwar, N Selva Kumaran, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, S Ajith Ram, Elangovan Srinivasan

Match Details

SMP vs LKK, Royal London Cup Match 13

Date and Time: 28th July, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Pitch Report

The Chepauk Ground track is a batting paradise and high scores have been pretty common here. The average first innings score at this venue is 165.

Today’s SMP vs LKK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

J Suresh Keeper should be the first choice wicketkeeper for your SMP vs LKK Dream11 team. He scored a wonderful half-century in a recent match against Dindigul Dragons.

Batsmen

Ganga Sridhar Raju has been the best batsman for Lyca Kovai Kings in the tournament so far. In three matches, he has already scored 197 runs and also has two wickets to his name.

Sai Sudarshan has been in great form over the last few matches. He has scored 184 runs so far.

All-rounders

J Kousik is a wonderful all-rounder who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He has scored 75 runs in a couple of innings and has picked up five wickets.

N Selva Kumaran has picked up three wickets in three matches. He can also prove to be useful with the bat.

Bowlers

R Rohit has bowled tremendously well in the TNPL 2021 so far. He has five wickets from two matches already.

Kiran Akash has also notched up four wickets from a couple of matches so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in SMP vs LKK Dream11 prediction team

GS Raju (LKK) – 337 points

J Kousik (SMP) – 283 points

S Sudarshan (LKK) – 274 points

R Rohit (SMP) – 164 points

K Akash (SMP) – 132 points

Important stats for SMP vs LKK Dream11 prediction team

GS Raju: 197 runs and 2 wickets

J Kousik: 75 runs and 5 wickets

S Sudarshan: 184 runs

R Rohit: 5 wickets and 5 runs

K Akash: 4 wickets

SMP vs LKK Dream11 Prediction Today

SMP vs LKK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Suresh Kumar, A Karthik, G S Raju, S Sudarshan, B A S Ram, J Kousik, N S Kumaran, A Tanwar, R Rohit, K Akash, K Vignesh

Captain: G S Raju, Vice-Captain: J Kousik

SMP vs LKK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Suresh Kumar, G S Raju, S Sudarshan, B A S Ram, J Kousik, N S Kumaran, A Tanwar, R Rohit, K Akash, K Vignesh, R Silambarasan

Captain: S Sudarshan, Vice-Captain: R Rohit

