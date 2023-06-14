SMP vs NRK Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Tamil Nadu Premier League match – June 14, 2023

The third match of the 2023 Tamil Nadu Premier League will see Seichem Madurai Panthers lock horns with Nellai Royal Kings at SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore. The game is scheduled to take place on June 14 at 3 PM IST. Both teams would be raring to have a go at each other to kickstart their campaign on a winning note.

Seichem Madurai Panthers had a good outing in the last season ending their campaign at the third position with five wins under their belt. Whereas, Nellai Royal Kings put up a very tough fight and made it to the Qualifier only to get knocked out by Cheapuk Super Giants in a heartbreaking manner. Nevertheless, they ended their season on a high with six wins in seven league games.

As we look ahead, here are the top three players you should pick as a captain or vice-captain for the SMP vs NRK Dream11 prediction match.

#3 C Hari Nishanth (SMP) - 9 credits

Hari is a very diligent top-order batsman who has the ability to go a long way. In 29 T20 innings, Hari averages 26.08 and has a commendable strike rate of over 120. In addition, he has three half-century-plus scores to his name which also includes his career-best score of 92*.

He is definitely someone worth picking in your SMP vs NRK Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

#2 Laxmesha Suryaprakash (NRK) - 8.5 credits

Laxmesha is a highly experienced campaigner in TNPL. He has played over 30 matches in this league and has scored 688 runs at a formidable average of 20.23. Additionally, the 34-year-old has smashed two 50-plus scores.

#1 Washington Sundar (SMP) - 9 credits

New Zealand v India T20I Media Opportunity

This youngster is in breathtaking form and needs no introduction. The off-spin bowling all-rounder has a prolific record in international and franchise cricket. He has picked 93 T20 wickets at a stunning economy rate of 6.95 and averages just under 20 with the bat. He is a tall bloke who can hit the ball a long way and has a fine strike rate of 120.86.

He would surely love to dominate his weaker rivals in this format. Hence, we highly recommend you pick him in your SMP vs NRK Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

