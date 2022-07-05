SMP vs NRK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TNPL 2022, Match 10

The 10th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022 will see the Madurai Panthers (SMP) take on the Nellai Royals Kings (NRK) at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul on Tuesday, July 5.

Both teams are yet to face defeat in the TNPL 2022 so far. While the Panthers have won both their games, the Royal Kings are at the top of the table with three wins. The likes of Sanjay Yadav and Baba Aparajith have led the way for the Royals Kings, who will start as the favorites. However, Madurai Panthers have a decent roster headlined by star spinner Varun Chakravarthy, making for an exciting game of cricket in Dindigul.

SMP vs NRK Probable Playing 11 Today

SMP XI

V Aaditya, Arun Karthik (wk), Balchander Anirudh Sita Ram, NS Chaturved (c), J Kousik, K Rajkumar, Sunny Sandhu, Kiran Akash, Varun Chakravarthy, Aushik Srinivas and R Silambarasan.

NRK XI

Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Sri Neranjan, Baba Aparajith, Baba Indrajith (c&wk), Sanjay Yadav, G Ajitesh, Jitendra Kumar, M Shajahan, NS Harish, V Athisayaraj Davidson and Arya Yohan Menon.

Match Details

SMP vs NRK, TNPL 2022, Match 10

Date and Time: 5th July 2022, 7:15 PM IST

Venue: NPR College Ground, Dindigul

Pitch Report

The pitch at the NPR College Ground has been a good one to bat on, with the ball skidding under the lights. While there could be a hint of movement early on with the new ball, the batters should play their shots from ball one. The spinners could come into play in the middle overs, with the pitch likely to slow down in the second innings. Both teams will prefer chasing owing to humid conditions, with 170 being a decent total at the venue.

Today’s SMP vs NRK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeepers

Arun Karthik: Arun Karthik had a decent outing in the previous game, scoring some quick runs at the top of the order. He has been a consistent performer in the TNPL for quite some time now, often coming up with the goods with the bat. With the conditions also favoring the batters, Karthik should be a fine addition to your NRK vs SMP Dream11 fantasy team.

Batters

Baba Indrajith: Baba Indrajith is yet to fire for the Nellai Royals Kings this season. While he has added value with his keeping, Indrajith is an able batter who can take on both the pacers and spinners. With Indrajith due a big score, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounders

Sanjay Yadav: Sanjay Yadav has been the undoubted star of TNPL this season, coming up with match-winning performances with both the bat and ball. While his bowling prowess has yielded a few wickets, it is his batting that has stolen the show. With 142 runs in just three innings, including a strike rate of 211.94, Sanjay Yadav will be key in the middle order, making him a must-have in your NRK vs SMP Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Varun Chakravarthy: Varun Chakravarthy is perhaps the best bowler in this competition with international and IPL experience under his belt. Chakravarthy has a few variations to fall back on, making it difficult for batters to score many runs against him. With the Madurai Panthers star in decent form, he could be backed to pick up a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in SMP vs NRK Dream11 prediction team

J Kousik (SMP)

Sanjay Yadav (NRK)

Baba Aparajith (NRK)

Important stats for SMP vs NRK Dream11 prediction team

Arun Karthik - 69 runs in 2 TNPL 2022 matches, Average: 34.50

Athisayaraj Davidson - 4 wickets in 3 TNPL 2022 matches, Average: 24.25

Varun Chakravarthy - 3 wickets in 2 TNPL 2022 matches, Average: 20.00

SMP vs NRK Dream11 Prediction Today (TNPL 2022)

SMP vs NRK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - TNPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Arun Karthik, Baba Indrajith, B Anirudh Sita Ram, NS Chaturved, Baba Aparajith, Sanjay Yadav, Sunny Sandhu, Kiran Akash, Athisayaraj Davidson, Varun Chakravarthy and Sai Neranjan.

Captain: Baba Aparajith. Vice-captain: Arun Karthik.

SMP vs NRK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - TNPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Arun Karthik, Baba Indrajith, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, NS Chaturved, Baba Aparajith, Sanjay Yadav, Sunny Sandhu, Kiran Akash, Athisayaraj Davidson, Varun Chakravarthy and NS Harish.

Captain: Baba Aparajith. Vice-captain: NS Chaturved.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far