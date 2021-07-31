SMP vs NRK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for TNPL Match 17

Madurai Panthers will be up against Nellai Royal Kings in the 17th match of the TNPL on Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Both sides are having a disastrous campaign, winning just one of their three games. The Madurai Panthers are in seventh position in the points table, whereas the Nellai Royal Kings are behind them in the last position.

The Panthers endured a 19-run defeat in their previous encounter against the Kovai Kings, while the Kings are coming off a three-wicket loss against Tiruppur Tamizhans.

SMP vs NRK Probable Playing 11s

Madurai Panthers

Arun Karthik (wk), K Rajkumar, B Anirudh Sita Ram, NS Chaturved (C), Jagatheesan Kousik, M Shajahan, R Mithun, Ramalingam Rohit, R Silambarasan, Kiran Akash, Aushik Srinivas.

Nellai Royal Kings

Baba Aparajith (C), Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Baba Indrajith (wk), Sanjay Yadav, NS Harish, Mohan Abhinav, Arjun Murthy, Sharun Kumar, T Ajith Kumar, V Athisayaraj Davidson.

Match Details

Match: SMP vs NRK, TNPL.

Date and Time: 31st July, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium offers assistance to bowlers. Spinners could play a crucial role in the match, which could be a low-scoring thriller. The team winning the toss will look to bat first on winning the toss.

Today’s SMP vs NRK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Baba Indrajith - Indrajith has been a decent performer, providing crucial starts to his team. He has not only contributed with the bat, but has also been vital behind the stumps.

Batsmen

Baba Aparajith- Aparajith has scored almost 70 runs in three matches so far, and has also contributed with the ball. He picked up a 3-for in the last game, and also scored 20 runs.

Suryaprakash - Suryaprakash has played decently, scoring nearly 70 runs. He has the ability to anchor the innings and provide support to other batters.

All-rounders

Jagatheesan Kousik - Kousik has been exceptional in both departments of the game, scoring 104 runs and picking up six wickets so far. He is a must-pick player in today’s SMP vs NRK Dream11 team.

Sanjay Yadav - Sanjay Yadav has been a key player of his side, contributing in almost every game. He has almost 50 runs to his name, and has also taken three wickets so far in the tournament.

Bowlers

Ramalingan Rohit - Rohit has been a key bowler so far in the tournament. He has six wickets under his belt, with his ability to contain the batsmen making him a lethal bowler.

Sharun Kumar - Kumar has three wickets to his name so far in the tournament. His ability to pick wickets at vital stages makes him a player to watch out for.

5 best players to pick in SMP vs NRK Dream11 team

Jagatheesan Kousik- 353 points.

Baba Aparajith- 207 points.

Ramalingan Rohit- 201 points.

Kiran Akash- 188 points.

Sanjay Yadav- 176 points.

Key stats for SMP vs NRK Dream11 team

Jagatheesan Kousik - 3 matches, 104 runs, 6 wickets.

Sanjay Yadav - 3 matches, 53 runs, 3 wickets.

Baba Aparajith- 3 matches, 71 runs, 3 wickets.

Ramalingan Rohit - 3 matches, 6 wickets.

Kiran Akash - 3 matches, 6 wickets.

SMP vs NRK Dream11 Prediction

SMP vs NRK Dream11 Team - 1 TNPL Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Baba Indrajith, Ranjan Paul, Baba Aparajith, NS Chaturved, Suryaprakash, Jagatheesan Kousik, Sanjay Yadav, Ramalingan Rohit, Kiran Akash, Silambarasan, Sharun Kumar.

Captain: Jagatheesan Kousik. Vice-Captain: Sanjay Yadav.

SMP vs NRK Dream11 Team - 2 - TNPL 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Baba Indrajith, Anirudh Sita Ram, Baba Aparajith, NS Chaturved, Jagatheesan Kousik, Sanjay Yadav, Ramalingan Rohit, Kiran Akash, Sharun Kumar, Ajith Kumar, Athisayaraj Davidson.

Captain: Baba Aparajith. Vice-Captain: Ramalingan Rohit.

Edited by Bhargav