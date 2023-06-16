SMU-U19 vs INA-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for ICC U19 EAP World Cup Qualifier, Match 12

The 12th match of the ICC U19 EAP World Cup Qualifier will see Samoa Under 19 (SMU-U19) squaring off against Indonesia Under 19 (INA-U19) at the Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns on Friday, June 16.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SMU-U19 vs INA-U19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Samoa Under 19 have won none of their last two matches. Indonesia Under 19, on the other hand, have won one of their last three matches. Samoa Under 19 will give it their all to win the match, but Indonesia Under 19 are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SMU-U19 vs INA-U19 Match Details

The 12th match of the ICC U19 EAP World Cup Qualifier will be played on June 16 at the Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SMU-U19 vs INA-U19, Match 12

Date and Time: June 16, 2023, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch and both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Indonesia Under 19 and Papua New Guinea Under 19, where a total of 369 runs were scored at a loss of 20 wickets.

SMU-U19 vs INA-U19 Form Guide

SMU-U19 - Won 0 of their last 2 matches

INA-U19 - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

SMU-U19 vs INA-U19 Probable Playing XI

SMU-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Bondi Pita, Iefata Faafetai Tautiaga, Polenisia Kaisara, Timoteo Fonofaavae Ki, Darren Ernest Roache, Gasetoa Tasi, Nusipepa Alaimoana, Punapunavale Sua Sale, Afapene Ilaoa (wk), So Joe Vailigi Rarotoga, Maene Tuilaepa

INA-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

I Gede Teguh Pranatha Wiguna, Marlon Verom, Fabio Rayo, Andreas Alexander Hawoe, Junison Yusuf, Benni Taruk Padang, Dewa Gede Andika Pradipta Diatmika Wiswin, Marianus Molo, Putu Eka Rekananda Tanaya, Made Rama Yuda Diputra, I Nyoman Adi Budana (c & wk)

SMU-U19 vs INA-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

I Budana

I Budana is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Ilaoa is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

P Kaisara

I Faafetai and P Kaisara are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. B Pita played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Hawoe

P Sua Sale and A Hawoe are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. D Pradipta is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

I Pranatha

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D Ernest and I Pranatha. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Molo is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SMU-U19 vs INA-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

I Pranatha

I Pranatha will bat in the middle order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has earned 339 points in the last three matches.

M Molo

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Molo the captain as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 253 points in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for SMU-U19 vs INA-U19, Match 12

A Hawoe

M Molo

I Pranatha

M Yuda

D Ernest

Samoa Under 19 vs Indonesia Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Samoa Under 19 vs Indonesia Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: I Budana

Batters: P Kaisara, B Pita

All-rounders: A Hawoe, P Sua Sale, D Pradipta, J Yusuf

Bowlers: M Molo, M Yuda, I Pranatha, D Ernest

Samoa Under 19 vs Indonesia Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: I Budana

Batters: P Kaisara, I Faafetai

All-rounders: A Hawoe, P Sua Sale, D Pradipta

Bowlers: M Molo, M Yuda, I Pranatha, D Ernest, M Tuilaepa

