SMU-U19 vs JPN-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC U19 EAP World Cup Qualifier, Match 13

The 13th match of the ICC U19 EAP World Cup Qualifier will see Samoa Under 19 (SMU-U19) square off against Japan Under 19 (JPN-U19) at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin on Sunday, June 18. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SMU-U19 vs JPN-U19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Samoa Under 19 have won none of their last three matches. Japan Under 19, on the other hand, have won two of their last three matches.

Samoa Under 19 will give it their all to win the match, but Japan Under 19 are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SMU-U19 vs JPN-U19 Match Details

The 13th match of the ICC U19 EAP World Cup Qualifier will be played on June 18 at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin. The game is set to take place at 5:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SMU-U19 vs JPN-U19, Match 13

Date and Time: June 18 2023, 5:30 am IST

Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Fiji Under 19 and New Zealand Under 19, where a total of 93 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

SMU-U19 vs JPN-U19 Form Guide

SMU-U19 - Won 0 of their last three matches

JPN-U19 - Won two of their last three matches

SMU-U19 vs JPN-U19 Probable Playing XI

SMU-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Bondi Pita, Iefata Faafetai Tautiaga, Polenisia Kaisara, Timoteo Fonofaavae Ki, Darren Ernest Roache, Gasetoa Tasi, Nusipepa Alaimoana, Punapunavale Sua Sale, Afapene Ilaoa (wk), So Joe Vailigi Rarotoga, Maene Tuilaepa

JPN-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Chihaya Arakawa, Aditya Phadke, Koji Hardgrave-Abe, Nikhil Pol, Kiefer Lake (c), Nihar Parmar, Shotaro Hiratsuka, Kazuma Stafford, Aarav Tiwari, Hirotake Kakinuma, Daniel Panckhurst

SMU-U19 vs JPN-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Ilaoa

A Ilaoa is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. T Fonofaavae is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

K Lake

K Lake and P Kaisara are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. N Pol played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Hiratsuka

P Sua Sale and S Hiratsuka are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. K Stafford is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

D Ernest

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D Ernest and A Tiwari. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Tuilaepa is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SMU-U19 vs JPN-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

K Lake

K Lake will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has earned 352 points in the last three matches.

S Hiratsuka

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can pick S Hiratsuka as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 264 points in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for SMU-U19 vs JPN-U19, Match 13

S Hiratsuka

N Pol

K Lake

P Kaisara

D Ernest

Samoa Under 19 vs Japan Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Samoa Under 19 vs Japan Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Ilaoa

Batters: P Kaisara, B Pita, K Lake, N Pol

All-rounders: S Hiratsuka, K Stafford, P Sua Sale

Bowlers: M Tuilaepa, A Tiwari, D Ernest

Samoa Under 19 vs Japan Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Ilaoa

Batters: P Kaisara, K Hardgrave, K Lake, N Pol

All-rounders: S Hiratsuka

Bowlers: M Tuilaepa, A Tiwari, D Ernest, H Kakinuma, S Joe Vailigi

Poll : 0 votes