SMU-U19 vs PNG-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC U19 EAP World Cup Qualifier, Match 5

The 5th match of the ICC U19 EAP World Cup Qualifier will see Samoa Under 19 (SMU-U19) squaring off against Papua New Guinea Under 19 (PNG-U19) at the Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns on Tuesday, June 13. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SMU-U19 vs PNG-U19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Samoa Under 19 will be playing their first match. Papua New Guinea Under 19, on the other hand, lost their last match against Fiji Under 19 by 19 runs.

Papua New Guinea Under 19 will give it their all to win the match, but Samoa Under 19 are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SMU-U19 vs PNG-U19 Match Details

The 5th match of the ICC U19 EAP World Cup Qualifier will be played on June 13 at the Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns. The game is set to take place at 6:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SMU-U19 vs PNG-U19, Match 5

Date and Time: 13th June 2023, 6:00 AM IST

Venue: Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Papua New Guinea Under 19 and Fiji Under 19, where a total of 215 runs were scored at a loss of 19 wickets.

SMU-U19 vs PNG-U19 Form Guide

SMU-U19 - Will be playing their first match

PNG-U19 - L

SMU-U19 vs PNG-U19 Probable Playing XI

SMU-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Bondi Pita, Iefata Faafetai Tautiaga, Polenisia Kaisara, Timoteo Fonofaavae Ki, Darren Ernest Roache, Gasetoa Tasi, Nusipepa Alaimoana, Punapunavale Sua Sale, Afapene Ilaoa, So Joe Vailigi Rarotoga, Maene Tuilaepa

PNG-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Gaba Frank, Aluend Robson Boge, Nelson Pate (wk), Tau Trevor Griffin ©, Dauncey Tom, James Frank Momo, Nao Tau, Suvenia Sean Tau, Anthony Tamarua David, Razmi Stanley Bau, Ware Robin

SMU-U19 vs PNG-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Pate

N Pate is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Ilaoa is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

W Junior

D Tom and W Junior are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. B Pita played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

N Tau

P Sua Sale and N Tau are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. J Frank is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

N Tamarua

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D Ernest and N Tamarua. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. W Robin is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SMU-U19 vs PNG-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

W Junior

W Junior will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match.

N Tau

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make N Tau as he will bat in the top order and also perform the wicket-keeping duties. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 29 runs and took 4 wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for SMU-U19 vs PNG-U19, Match 5

N Tau

W Junior

P Sua Sale

T Trevor

J Frank

Samoa Under 19 vs Papua New Guinea Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Samoa Under 19 vs Papua New Guinea Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Pate

Batters: D Tom, B Pita, A Robson, W Junior (vc)

All-rounders: T Trevor, J Frank, N Tau (c), P Sua Sale

Bowlers: A Tamarua, D Ernest

Samoa Under 19 vs Papua New Guinea Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Pate

Batters: D Tom, B Pita, W Junior

All-rounders: T Trevor, J Frank, N Tau (c), P Sua Sale (vc), N Alaimoana

Bowlers: A Tamarua, D Ernest

Poll : 0 votes