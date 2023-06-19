SMU-U19 vs VAN-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC U19 EAP World Cup Qualifier, Match 16

The 16th match of the ICC U19 EAP World Cup Qualifier will see Samoa Under 19 (SMU-U19) squaring off against Vanuatu Under 19 (VAN-U19) at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin on Monday, June 19. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SMU-U19 vs VAN-U19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.
Samoa Under 19 have won none of their last four matches. Vanuatu Under 19, too, have faced four successive defeats.
Samoa Under 19 will give it their all to win the match, but Vanuatu Under 19 are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.
SMU-U19 vs VAN-U19 Match Details
The 16th match of the ICC U19 EAP World Cup Qualifier will be played on June 19 at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin. The game is set to take place at 6:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
SMU-U19 vs VAN-U19, Match 16
Date and Time: 19th June 2023, 6:00 AM IST
Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin
Pitch Report
The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Papua New Guinea Under 19 and New Zealand Under 19, where a total of 347 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.
SMU-U19 vs VAN-U19 Form Guide
SMU-U19 - Won 0 of their last 4 matches
VAN-U19 - Won 0 of their last 4 matches
SMU-U19 vs VAN-U19 Probable Playing XI
SMU-U19 Playing XI
No injury updates
Bondi Pita, Iefata Faafetai Tautiaga, Polenisia Kaisara, Timoteo Fonofaavae Ki, Darren Ernest Roache, Gasetoa Tasi, Nusipepa Alaimoana, Punapunavale Sua Sale, Afapene Ilaoa (wk), So Joe Vailigi Rarotoga, Maene Tuilaepa
VAN-U19 Playing XI
No injury updates
Curran Tor William Kendrick ©, Sahlin Meltetake, Roderick Lekai, Raymondo Lekai (wk), Steve Wilkinson Sandy, Shay Narai, Cazzavio Yawoi, Graemila Fakao, Josh Andrew Molivakoro, Seru Vatoko, Walley Mansale
SMU-U19 vs VAN-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
A Ilaoa
A Ilaoa is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. R Lekai is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.
Batters
P Kaisara
R Lekai and P Kaisara are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. B Pita played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.
All-rounders
S Narai
P Sua Sale and S Narai are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Wilkinson is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.
Bowlers
D Ernest
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D Ernest and J Andrew. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Joe is another good pick for the Dream11 team.
SMU-U19 vs VAN-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices
J Andrew
J Andrew will bat in the middle order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has earned 309 points in the last four matches of the season.
S Narai
Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Narai as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 409 points in the last four matches.
5 Must-Picks for SMU-U19 vs VAN-U19, Match 16
S Narai
J Andrew
P Sua Sale
P Kaisara
D Ernest
Samoa Under 19 vs Vanuatu Under 19 Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.
Samoa Under 19 vs Vanuatu Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: A Ilaoa
Batters: P Kaisara, B Pita, C Tor Williams, R Lekai
All-rounders: S Narai (c), P Sua Sale (vc), S Wilkinson
Bowlers: J Andrew, D Ernest, S Joe
Samoa Under 19 vs Vanuatu Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: A Ilaoa
Batters: P Kaisara, B Pita, C Tor Williams, R Lekai, I Faafetai
All-rounders: S Narai (c), P Sua Sale
Bowlers: J Andrew (vc), D Ernest, S Joe
