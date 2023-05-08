SNA vs ADD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ECS Austria T10, Match 2

The second match of the ECS Austria T10 will see SNASY (SNA) square off against the Austrian Daredevils (ADD) at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Austria on Monday, May 8. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SNA vs ADD Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.
This will be the first match for both teams in the tournament. They will be looking to get off to a good start in the competition with a win in this match.
SNA vs ADD Match Details
The second game of the ECS Austria T10 will be played on May 8 at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Austria. The match will commence at 3.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: SNA vs ADD, Match 2, ECS Austria T10
Date and Time: May 8, 2023, Monday; 3.00 pm IST
Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Austria
SNA vs ADD Probable Playing XIs
SNA Team/Injury News
No major injury updates.
SNA Probable Playing XI
J Bahramkhil, R Ahamed, S Subhash, F Mohideen, J Ghelzai, S Shergill, A Randhawa, N Wijesekera, D Wijesekera, S Shahid, and L Kasthuri.
ADD Team/Injury News
No major injury updates.
ADD Probable Playing XI
R Mandozai, S Mahmood, B Omari, P Omari, A Safi, A Oryakhil, N jaffry, N Polasam, E Rahman, S Abed, and S Zadran.
SNA vs ADD Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
R Mandozai
Mandozai bats in the top-order and hence gets a good number of deliveries to score significant runs. He is also a safe keeper and will be a good pick for the fantasy contests of the match.
Batter
S Subhash
Subash is an attacking top-order batter, who can take on the bowlers from the very first delivery. He can pick up some valuable points for the team at the very start of a match and hence will be a crucial pick for the match.
All-rounder
A Randhawa
Randhawa has the ability to change the course of a match with both the bat and the ball. His ability to win matches makes him a great pick for the match.
Bowler
S Abed
Abed can be very lethal with the ball at any stage of the match. His wicket-taking abilities make him a great pick from the bowler's section for the match.
SNA vs ADD match captain and vice-captain choices
A Randhawa
Randhawa is a very important player for his team. He can win the match for his team with either the bat or the ball, which makes him a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.
A Oryakhil
Oryakhil can be useful to the team with either the bat or the ball. He can pick up valuable points in either innings of the match and that makes him a safe bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.
Five Must-Picks for SNA vs ADD, Match 2
R Mandozai
S Subhash
A Randhawa
A Oryakhil
S Abed
SNA vs ADD Match Expert Tips
The pitch at the Seebarn Cricket Ground will be good for the bowlers. New ball bowlers will be good picks for the match.
SNA vs ADD Dream11 Prediction, Match 2, Head-to-head Team
Wicketkeepers: S Mahmood, R Mandozai
Batters: B Omari, P Omari, S Subhash
All-rounders: N Wijesekera, A Randhawa, A Oryakhil
Bowlers: D Wijesekera, E Rahman, S Abed
