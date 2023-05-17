SNA vs VID Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for ECS Austria T10, Match 46

The 46th match of the ECS Austria T10 will see the SNASY (SNA) squaring off against Vienna Danube (VID) at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Austria on Wednesday, May 17.

The SNASY have won none of their last eight matches. Vienna Danube, on the other hand, have lost all of their last seven matches of the tournament. Vienna Danube will give it their all to win the match, but the SNASY are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SNA vs VID Match Details

The 46th match of the ECS Austria T10 will be played on May 17 at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Austria. The game is set to take place at 1:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SNA vs VID, Match 46

Date and Time: May 17, 2023, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Austria

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Indian CC Vienna and Austrian Cricket Tigers, where a total of 217 runs were scored at a loss of eight wickets.

SNA vs VID Form Guide

SNA - Won 0 of their last 8 matches

VID - Won 0 of their last 7 matches

SNA vs VID Probable Playing XI

SNA Playing XI

No injury updates

Navin Wijesekera ©, Lakmal Kasthuri, Jamil Bahramkhil (wk), Janan Ghelzai, Shivam Subhash, Divith Wijesekera, Sharan Gill, Sumer Shergil, Farhaan Mohideen, Ali Hassan, Nouman Arif

VID Playing XI

No injury updates

Khyber Malyar ©, Shafiullah Jusufzai, Mohammad Amin, Obaidullah Omari, Abdul Rahman, Shoukat Saied, Zaid Miakhel (wk), Noura Khan Abdul Rahimzai, Hasibullah Miralikhel, Abdul Miralikhel, Dilagha Jabarkhel

SNA vs VID Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Bahramkhil

J Bahramkhil is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. Z Miakhel is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

J Ghelzai

M Amin and J Ghelzai are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. F Mohideen played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

K Malyar

N Wijesekera and K Malyar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Gill is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

D Wijesekera

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are L Kasthuri and D Wijesekera. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Rahman is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SNA vs VID match captain and vice-captain choices

N Wijesekera

N Wijesekera will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 342 points in the last eight matches.

K Malyar

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make K Malyar the caaptain as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 273 points in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for SNA vs VID, Match 46

K Malyar

N Wijesekera

M Amin

J Ghelzai

J Bahramkhil

SNASY vs Vienna Danube Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

SNASY vs Vienna Danube Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Bahramkhil

Batters: J Ghelzai, M Amin, F Mohideen

All-rounders: N Wijesekera, K Malyar, S Gill

Bowlers: A Rahman, A Rahman Miralikhel, D Wijesekera, L Kasthuri

SNASY vs Vienna Danube Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Bahramkhil

Batters: J Ghelzai, M Amin, F Mohideen, A Waziri

All-rounders: N Wijesekera, K Malyar, S Gill

Bowlers: H Mir, A Rahman Miralikhel, D Wijesekera

