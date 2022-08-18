SOB vs MNR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for the Men's Hundred 2022, Match 18

The 18th match of the Men's Hundred 2022 will see Southern Brave (SOB) take on the Manchester Originals (MNR) at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Thursday, August 18.

After a bright start to their Hundred campaign, the Southern Brave have succumbed to three consecutive losses. This has left them in a precarious position, having to win all of their remaining games to assure themselves of a top-three finish. The Manchester Originals also have a similar record of one win in four games. Although the Originals bowlers have blown hot and cold in the tournament, they did find their mojo in their previous outing against Welsh Fire. Both teams look well-matched on paper, paving the way for a cracking game in Southampton.

SOB vs MNR Probable Playing 11 Today

SOB XI

James Vince (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Alex Davies, Ross Whiteley, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, James Fuller, Jake Lintott, George Garton/Michael Hogan, Tymal Mills and Chris Jordan.

MNR XI

Phil Salt (wk), Jos Buttler (c), Wayne Madsen, Andre Russell, Laurie Evans, Paul Walter, Tristan Stubbs, Mitchell Stanley, Tom Hartley, Matt Parkinson and Fred Klaassen/Sean Abbott.

Match Details

SOB vs MNR, The Men's Hundred 2022, Match 18

Date and Time: 18th August 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pitch Report

Although this will be the second game of the day at the Rose Bowl, the pitch should still be a good one to bat on. The pacers might get some swing early on, keeping them interested in the powerplay phase. However, the batters should enjoy the conditions on offer, with the ball likely to come nicely on to the bat. A change of pace will be key as the match progresses, with chasing being the preferred option upon winning the toss.

Today's SOB vs MNR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler has had a decent Hundred campaign so far, scoring 135 runs in four matches. However, he has been unable to convert his starts into big ones. With the conditions also likely to suit the openers, Buttler is a decent option to have in your SOB vs MNR Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

James Vince: James Vince has not been in the best of form of late, scoring only 32 runs off 28 balls in his last three matches combined. The Southern Brave captain has not been able to kick on in the powerplay phase, something he will be keen to correct today. He is an experienced campaigner and could be backed to overturn his form in this game.

All-rounder

Andre Russell: Andre Russell has not been able to live up to his reputation in the Hundred with only 67 runs and two wickets to show for his efforts after four matches. However, Russell is an explosive batter with a T20 batting strike rate of 169.1. With the Jamaican also adding value with his bowling ability, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Chris Jordan: Chris Jordan did not feature in the Southern Brave's previous game against the Oval Invincibles. His absence was felt dearly as the Invincibles cruised to a big win. Jordan has churned out figures of 2/16, 1/29 and 0/33 in the Hundred so far, holding his own in the death overs. With Jordan likely to return to the playing XI and lead the bowling attack, he is a fine pick for your SOB vs MNR Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SOB vs MNR Dream11 prediction team

Tim David (SOB)

Chris Jordan (SOB)

Matt Parkinson (MNR)

Important stats for SOB vs MNR Dream11 prediction team

James Vince - 103 runs in 4 Hundred 2022 matches, Average: 34.33

Phil Salt - 145 runs in 4 Hundred 2022 matches, Average: 48.33

Tom Hartley - 1/16 vs Welsh Fire in the previous match

SOB vs MNR Dream11 Prediction Today (The Men's Hundred 2022)

SOB vs MNR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - The Men's Hundred 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock, James Vince, Wayne Madsen, Tim David, Andre Russell, Sean Abbott, James Fuller, Chris Jordan, Matt Parkinson and Jake Lintott.

Captain: James Vince. Vice-captain: Andre Russell.

SOB vs MNR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - The Men's Hundred 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock, James Vince, Laurie Evans, Tim David, Andre Russell, Sean Abbott, James Fuller, Chris Jordan, Matt Parkinson and Michael Hogan.

Captain: Quinton de Kock. Vice-captain: Jos Buttler.

