SOB vs NOS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for The Hundred Men's Match 21

Match 21 of the Hundred Men's 2021 has the Northern Superchargers taking on the Southern Brave at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Saturday.

The Northern Superchargers look to build on their newfound momentum with another big win in The Hundred. They face a strong Southern Brave unit that is yet to come up with a complete performance, something they will be aiming for today.

SOB vs NOS Probable Playing 11 Today

NOS XI

Adam Lyth, Chris Lynn, Harry Brook, David Willey (c), Dane Vilas, John Simpson (wk), Ben Raine, Brydon Carse, Matty Potts, Adil Rashid and Mujeeb ur Rehman

SOB XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), James Vince (c), Paul Stirling, Alex Davies, Liam Dawson/Danny Briggs, Ross Whiteley, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Colin de Grandhomme, Tymal Mills and Jake Lintott

Match Details

SOB vs NOS, The Hundred Men's, Match 21

Date and Time: 7th August 2021, at 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pitch Report

Although a good batting track beckons at the Rose Bowl, there should be some help on offer for the bowlers as well. The batters should enjoy the ball coming on to the bat initially. As the match progresses, the pitch will slow down, making for an even contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 130-135 being par at the venue.

Today's SOB vs NOS Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock has been in sensational form in recent months, but we are yet to see the best of him in The Hundred. He is due for a big one for the Southern Brave, making him a must-have in your SOB vs NOS Dream11 fantasy team.

Batsmen

James Vince: James Vince has been Southern Brave's best batter so far. With Paul Stirling likely to open the batting, Vince is expected to bat at number three. Comfortable against both pace and spin, Vince should enjoy batting in the top-order and taking on the likes of Adil Rashid and Brydon Carse.

Adam Lyth: Adam Lyth is yet to fire with the bat this season and cannot afford a failure in today's fixture. Explosive at the top of the order, he should enjoy batting in the powerplay, making him a handy pick for the game.

All-rounders

Chris Jordan: Although Chris Jordan hasn't picked up many wickets in the tournament, he has had a decent impact for the Southern Brave. One can expect him to take a wicket or two in the death overs, a phase in which he relishes bowling in this format.

Bowlers

Tymal Mills: Jordan's partner-in-crime Tymal Mills has been impressive in The Hundred, perhaps throwing his name into the mix to replace Jofra Archer in England's T20I set-up. Blessed with express pace and a brilliant back-of-the-hand slower ball, Mills is one to keep an eye out for in this game.

Adil Rashid: One of the top wicket-takers in the competition, Adil Rashid has used his experience and skill to good effect. With some turn on offer at the Rose Bowl, he could pick up a wicket or two in the middle overs for the Northern Superchargers.

Top 5 best players to pick in SOB vs NOS Dream11 prediction team

Adil Rashid (NOS) - 262 points

Harry Brook (NOS) - 264 points

Chris Jordan (SOB) - 196 points

Alex Davies (SOB) - 160 points

David Willey (NOS) - 187 points

Important stats for SOB vs NOS Dream11 prediction team

Quinton de Kock: 51 runs in three The Hundred 2021 matches, SR: 204.00

James Vince: 106 runs in 4 The Hundred 2021 innings, SR: 137.66

Adam Lyth: 40 runs in 4 The Hundred 2021 matches

Adil Rashid: 8 wickets in 4 The Hundred 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 12.00

Chris Jordan: 4 wickets in 5 The Hundred 2021 matches

SOB vs NOS Dream11 Prediction Today (The Hundred)

SOB vs NOS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Harry Brook, Adam Lyth, Paul Stirling, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Colin de Grandhomme, Adil Rashid, Jake Lintott, Matty Potts and Tymal Mills

Captain: Quinton de Kock. Vice-captain: Adam Lyth

SOB vs NOS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Chris Lynn, Adam Lyth, James Vince, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Alex Davies, Adil Rashid, Jake Lintott, Matty Potts and Tymal Mills

Captain: Quinton de Kock. Vice-captain: David Willey

Edited by Samya Majumdar