SOB vs OVI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats for The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023, Match 26

Southern Brave (SOB) will take on Oval Invincibles (OVI) in the 26th match of The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023 at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton on Saturday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SOB vs OVI Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for this game.

Both Oval Invincibles and Southern Brave have had successful campaigns in The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023, ranking first and second, respectively. Oval Invincibles defeated London Spirit by two runs in their previous game while Southern Brave won two straight matches, defeating Welsh Fire and Birmingham Phoenix.

Given the outstanding pool of players on both sides, the battle between the bat and the ball on Saturday is expected to be exciting.

SOB vs OVI, Match Details

The 26th match of The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023 between Southern Brave and Oval Invincibles will be played on August 19, 2023 at The Ageas Bowl, Southampton. The game is set to take place at 10:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SOB vs OVI, The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023

Date & Time: August 19 2023, 10:30 pm IST

Venue: The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

SOB vs OVI, Pitch Report

The track at the Ageas Bowl is a belter that has traditionally helped batters. Pacers may not get much help while bowling with the new ball, but spinners can be crucial in the middle overs. Batting first should be the preferred option for the team that wins the toss.

SOB vs OVI Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Southern Brave: W, W, L, W, L

Oval Invincibles: W, L, W, W, D

SOB vs OVI Probable Playing 11 today

Southern Brave Team News

No major injury concerns.

Southern Brave Probable Playing XI

Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), James Vince (c), Leus du Plooy, Colin Ackermann, Tim David, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Rehan Ahmed, Craig Overton, Tymal Mills

Oval Invincibles Team News

No major injury concerns.

Oval Invincibles Probable Playing XI

Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Tawanda Muyeye, Heinrich Klaasen, Sam Curran, Sam Billings (c & wk), Ross Whiteley, Zak Chappell, Adam Zampa, Nathan Sowter, Spencer Johnson

Today’s SOB vs OVI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top wicketkeeper pick

Heinrich Klaasen (6 matches, 171 runs, Average: 34.20)

Heinrich Klaasen is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper's role of your SOB vs OVI Dream11 Fantasy side. He ranks second in the most runs chart with 171 at an average of 34.20 in six games.

Top Batter pick

Will Jacks (6 matches, 169 runs, Average: 28.17)

Will Jacks has had a fantastic tournament with the bat in hand. He is the leading run-scorer for his side and has amassed 169 runs at an average of 28.17 in six games. He also has a fantastic strike rate of over 165.

Top All-rounder pick

Sam Curran (6 matches, 112 runs & 4 wickets; Average: 18.67)

Sam Curran has been in great form with both the bat and the ball in hand. He has scalped four wickets in six games and has scored 112 runs at a strike rate of 134.94.

Top Bowler pick

Tymal Mills (6 matches, 11 wickets, Average: 10.55)

Tymal Mills is a well-known death bowler who has been in excellent form. The left-arm pacer has picked up 11 wickets at an economy rate of 5.80 in six games.

SOB vs OVI match captain and vice-captain choices

Devon Conway

Devon Conway is an explosive batter who is noted for accelerating the innings in the very initial overs. He has amassed 94 runs at a strike rate of 106.82 in six games and could be a good captaincy pick for today's game.

Chris Jordan

Chris Jordan is a key player in the Southern Brave lineup who has been in good form recently. He will look to keep up his form to continue to assist his side, and is an excellent choice for vice-captaincy.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SOB vs OVI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Zak Chappell

Adam Zampa

Tim David

Rehan Ahmed

Nathan Sowter

SOB vs OVI match expert tips

Chris Jordan is a top bowling all-rounder who has been doing well in the tournament. He has scored 92 runs and has taken four wickets in just three matches. He is a fantastic multiplier choice for your Dream11 fantasy team heading into this match.

SOB vs OVI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SOB vs OVI Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicket-keeper: Devon Conway, Henrich Klassen, Fin Allen

Batters: Jason Roy, Leus du Plooy, Will Jacks

All-rounders: Chris Jordan, Colin Ackermann, Sam Curran, George Garton

Bowlers: Nathan Sowter

SOB vs OVI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SOB vs OVI Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicket-keeper: Sam Billings, Henrich Klassen

Batters: James Vince, Will Jack

All-rounders: Chris Jordan, Tim David, Sam Curran, George Garton

Bowlers: Tymal Mills, Craig Overton, Rehan Ahmed