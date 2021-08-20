SOB vs TRT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for The Hundred Men's Eliminator Match

The Eliminator of the Hundred 2021 has Southern Brave taking on Trent Rockets at the Kia Oval in London on Friday.

The Southern Brave will look to ride on their brilliant form to clinch a place in the final of The Hundred. However, they will come across a resourceful Trent Rockets side boasting the likes of Alex Hales and Rashid Khan, making for a mouthwatering clash in the Eliminator.

SOB vs TRT Probable Playing 11 Today

TRT XI

Alex Hales, D'Arcy Short, Dawid Malan, Tom Moores (wk), Steven Mullaney, Samit Patel, Lewis Gregory (c), Rashid Khan, Matt Carter, Samuel Cook and Marchant de Lange

SOB XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Paul Stirling, James Vince (c), Alex Davies, Ross Whiteley, Colin de Grandhomme, Chris Jordan, Jake Lintott, Danny Briggs, George Garton and Tymal Mills

Match Details

SOB vs TRT, The Hundred Men's, Eliminator

Date and Time: 20th August 2021, at 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Kia Oval, London

Pitch Report

Although it is the second match of the day at the venue, the pitch should have a load of runs on offer. There should be some swing on offer for the pacers, likely to keep the batsmen on their toes. However, the pitch could be on the slower side, offering some help to the spinners as well. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today's SOB vs TRT Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock has been the Southern Brave's best bet with the bat. His ability to score quick runs in the powerplay overs should hold him in good stead in this game.

Batsman

Alex Hales: Although Alex Hales has blown hot and cold in The Hundred, his innings against the Northern Superchargers is still one of the best knocks of the tournament. He is due for a big score and will be one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Chris Jordan: Chris Jordan is one of the best in the business in the death overs, but he doesn't have the wickets to show for his efforts. Given the nature of the track, he should be a must-have in your SOB vs TRT Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Rashid Khan: Star leggie Rashid Khan has been impressive with the ball in the middle overs. Expect Rashid to star in this high-octane clash with a wicket or two against the Southern Brave.

Top 3 best players to pick in SOB vs TRT Dream11 prediction team

Rashid Khan (TRT) - 500 points

Samit Patel (TRT) - 469 points

Quinton de Kock (SOB) - 355 points

Important stats for SOB vs TRT Dream11 prediction team

Dawid Malan: 200 runs in 8 The Hundred matches, Bat Average: 28.57

Rashid Khan: 12 wickets in 7 The Hundred matches, SR: 12.91

James Vince: 180 runs in 8 The Hundred matches; Bat Average: 25.71

SOB vs TRT Dream11 Prediction Today (The Hundred)

SOB vs TRT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Alex Davies, Alex Hales, James Vince, D'Arcy Short, Steven Mullaney, Paul Stirling, Rashid Khan, Matt Carter, Jake Lintott and Chris Jordan.

Captain: Quinton de Kock. Vice-captain: D'Arcy Short

SOB vs TRT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Colin de Grandhomme, Alex Hales, James Vince, D'Arcy Short, Steven Mullaney, Paul Stirling, Rashid Khan, Marchant de Lange, Jake Lintott and Chris Jordan.

Captain: Quinton de Kock. Vice-captain: Rashid Khan

Edited by Samya Majumdar