SOB vs TRT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Men's Hundred 2022, Match 25

The 25th match of The Men's Hundred 2022 will see Trent Rockets (TRT) take on Southern Brave (SOB) at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Thursday, August 25. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SOB vs TRT Dream11 prediction.

Defending champions Southern Brave have not been able to hit the ground running as expected with injuries to key players denting their fortunes. However, they come into the game on the back of a big win against Welsh Fire, courtesy of a fine bowling display.

Trent Rockets, meanwhile, have been the team to beat in The Hundred with five wins in six matches. They are all but assured of a place in the top three and will be keen to seal their place with a win today. With valuable points up for grabs, a cracking game beckons in Southampton.

SOB vs TRT Match Details

The 25th match of The Men's Hundred between Trent Rockets and Southern Brave will be played on August 25 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. The game is set to take place at 11:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SOB vs TRT, The Men's Hundred 2022, Match 25

Date and Time: 25th August 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Rose Bowl, Southampton

Live Streaming: Fancode

SOB vs TRT Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rose Bowl has been on the slower side, with the average second-innings score at the venue being just 129 runs. Top-order batters will be key, with runscoring being easier against the hard new ball. Teams have preferred batting first and defending a total, which might be the case in this game as well.

Matches won by teams batting first at the venue: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first at the venue: 1

1st-innings score: 168

2nd-innings score: 129

SOB vs TRT Form Guide

Trent Rockets: WWWLWW

Southern Brave: WLLLLW

SOB vs TRT probable playing 11s for today’s match

Trent Rockets injury/team news

Rashid Khan will not be available for this game, with Tabraiz Shamsi likely to slot back into the playing 11.

Trent Rockets probable playing 11

Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Colin Munro, Tom Moores (wk), Lewis Gregory (c), Samit Patel, Daniel Sams, Tabraiz Shamsi, Luke Wood and Sam Cook.

Southern Brave injury/team news

No changes are expected.

Southern Brave probable playing 11

Paul Stirling, Quinton de Kock (wk), James Vince (c), Tim David, Alex Davies, Ross Whiteley, James Fuller, George Garton, Jake Lintott, Sonny Baker and Michael Hogan.

SOB vs TRT Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Quinton de Kock (5 matches, 83 runs, Average: 16.60)

Quinton de Kock has not been in the best of form in The Hundred, accounting for only 83 runs in five matches. However, 37 of those runs came in the previous game against Welsh Fire. Given his record in T20 cricket, De Kock cannot be taken lightly despite his iffy form.

Top Batter Pick

Alex Hales (6 matches, 205 runs, Average: 34.16)

Alex Hales has been one of the top batters in the competition with 205 runs in six matches. He has two player-of-the-match performances to his name, forging a strong partnership with Dawid Malan. Given his remarkable consistency in The Hundred with four 30-plus scores in six matches, he is a must-have in your SOB vs TRT Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Daniel Sams (6 matches, 58 runs, 6 wickets)

Daniel Sams has added some much-needed balance to the Trent Rockets side with 58 runs and six wickets in The Hundred. Despite all of his six wickets coming in the first two matches, Sams has made up for it with the bat with a strike rate of 193.33. Given the conditions on offer, Sams is a top pick for your SOB vs TRT Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Jake Lintott (6 matches, 4 wickets)

Jake Lintott has only picked up four wickets in six games, but has been one of Southern Brave's go-to bowlers in the middle phase. Lintott has aggregate figures of 2/45 in his last two outings. With Lintott in good form, he is a fine pick for your SOB vs TRT Dream11 fantasy team.

SOB vs TRT match captain and vice-captain choices

Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock has a decent record at the Rose Bowl, scoring 164 runs in six innings. He has scored two fifties and boasts a strike rate of 153.3 at the venue. Given his record and ability, he should be a fine pick as captain or vice-captain for your SOB vs TRT Dream11 fantasy team.

Dawid Malan

Dawid Malan is the leading run-scorer in The Hundred this season with 241 runs in six matches. His strike rate of 185.38 stands out, given he is known to be a slow starter. He has been very consistent at the top of the order and with the Southern Brave bowlers lacking conviction, Malan is a good captaincy option.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SOB vs TRT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Fantasy Points Player Stats Alex Hales 344 205 runs in 4 matches Paul Stirling 102 74(42) in the previous match George Garton 172 4 wickets in 4 matches Luke Wood 289 8 wickets in 6 matches Daniel Sams 291 6 wickets in 6 matches

SOB vs TRT match expert tips

Southern Brave are missing three bowlers in Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, and Craig Overton. This has left them short on quality pace bowlers. Alex Hales is known to go after the pacers and unsettle them early on. Given his form in The Hundred as well, Hales could be a potential game-changer in the SOB vs TRT match.

SOB vs TRT Dream11 Prediction Today (The Men's Hundred 2022)

SOB vs TRT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SOB vs TRT Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock (c)

Batters: Alex Hales (vc), James Vince, Dawid Malan

All-Rounders: Paul Stirling, James Fuller, George Garton, Daniel Sams

Bowlers: Luke Wood, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jake Lintott

SOB vs TRT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SOB vs TRT Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock (vc), Tom Kohler-Cadmore (c)

Batter: Alex Hales, James Vince, Dawid Malan

All-Rounder: Samit Patel, George Garton, Daniel Sams

Bowlers: Luke Wood, Sonny Baker, Jake Lintott

