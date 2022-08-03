SOB vs WEF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for the Men's Hundred 2022, Match 1

The opening match of the Men's Hundred 2022 will see Southern Brave (SOB) take on Welsh Fire (WEF) at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday, August 3.

The Southern Brave will be eyeing a repeat of their 2021 success, with the likes of James Vince and Chris Jordan in good form. They have a strong bowling attack in place and will fancy their chances of starting their campaign with a win. However, they come across a strong Welsh Fire side that have an explosive batting unit. Both teams look evenly-matched on paper, but the Southern Brave will start as the favorites. All in all, a cracking game of cricket beckons at the Rose Bowl, with both teams itching to start their campaigns on the right note.

SOB vs WEF Probable Playing 11 Today

SOB XI

James Vince (c), Alex Davies (wk), Joe Weatherley, Ross Whiteley, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, George Garton, Craig Overton, Jake Lintott/Rehan Ahmed, Tymal Mills and Chris Jordan.

WEF XI

Tom Banton, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Sam Hain, Matt Critchley, Leus du Plooy, Ryan Higgins, Jake Ball, David Payne, Adam Zampa and Naseem Shah/George Scrimshaw.

Match Details

SOB vs WEF, The Men's Hundred 2022

Date and Time: 3rd August 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rose Bowl is a good one to bat on, but there will be some help on offer for the bowlers as well. While the pacers should get the ball to swing around in the early stages, the batters will look to maximize the field restrictions in the powerplay phase. The pitch could get slower as the match progresses, allowing the spinners to play a part as well. Both teams will ideally look to chase upon winning the toss, with 150-160 being a good total at the venue.

Today's SOB vs WEF Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Tom Banton: Tom Banton comes into the tournament on the back of a decent T20 Blast campaign as part of Somerset. He is a highly-rated batter who is capped in both white-ball formats as well. Given the form that he is in and his ability to play both pace and spin well holds him in good stead ahead of this much-awaited encounter.

Batter

James Vince: James Vince has been in blistering form, leading Hampshire to T20 Blast success and also topping the run-scoring charts in the process. The Southern Brave captain is an attack-minded batter who can hold his own against both pace and spin. Given his form and ability, Vince is a must-have in your SOB vs WEF Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Marcus Stoinis: Marcus Stoinis is a brilliant white-ball cricketer with a heap of franchise league experience under his belt. While his recent form has been up and down, he has a knack for coming up with match-winning performances on a regular basis. With the Aussie all-rounder providing some much-needed balance to the side, he can be backed to come good in this game.

Bowler

Adam Zampa: Adam Zampa has been a consistent performer in white-ball cricket, impressing for Australia and also earning a couple of stints in the IPL. The Aussie leggie is known for his ability to pick up wickets in the middle overs and is not afraid of pitching it up to the batters. Given the conditions on offer, Zampa should prove to be a handful for the Southern Brave batters and make for a fine pick in your SOB vs WEF Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SOB vs WEF Dream11 prediction team

Tim David (SOB)

Chris Jordan (SOB)

Tom Banton (WEF)

Important stats for SOB vs WEF Dream11 prediction team

James Vince - 678 runs in 16 T20 Blast 2022 matches, Average: 48.43

David Payne - 18 wickets in 9 T20 Blast 2022 matches, Average: 13.89

Jake Ball - 18 wickets in 8 T20 Blast 2022 matches, SR: 8.00

SOB vs WEF Dream11 Prediction Today (The Men's Hundred 2022)

SOB vs WEF Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - The Men's Hundred 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Banton, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Tim David, James Vince, Marcus Stoinis, Matt Critchley, Adam Zampa, Chris Jordan, David Payne and Tymal Mills.

Captain: Tom Banton. Vice-captain: James Vince.

SOB vs WEF Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - The Men's Hundred 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alex Davies, Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Tim David, James Vince, Marcus Stoinis, Matt Critchley, Adam Zampa, Chris Jordan, David Payne and Craig Overton.

Captain: James Vince. Vice-captain: Ben Duckett.

