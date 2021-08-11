SOB vs WEF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for The Hundred Men's Match 25

Match 25 of the Hundred Men's 2021 has Southern Brave taking on Welsh Fire at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday.

The Southern Brave look to keep their unbeaten streak intact with another big win at home. However, they come against a wounded Welsh Fire side who could see their hopes of a playoff spot fade away if they lose today's The Hundred fixture.

SOB vs WEF Probable Playing 11 Today

SOB XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Paul Stirling, James Vince (c), Alex Davies, Ross Whiteley, Chris Jordan, Colin de Grandhomme, George Garton, Danny Briggs, Tymal Mills and Jake Lintott

WEF XI

Tom Banton (wk), Ian Cockbain, Ben Duckett (c), Glenn Phillips, Leus du Plooy, James Neesham, Matt Critchley, Qais Ahmad, Luke Fletcher, Matt Milnes and David Payne

Match Details

SOB vs WEF, The Hundred Men's, Match 25

Date and Time: 11th August 2021, at 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rose Bowl is likely to be on the slower side. Although the pacers will get some help early on, the batsmen will look to take the attack to them early on. The spinners will have a significant say in the proceedings, making for an even contest between the bat and ball in the middle phase. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 140 being a good total at the venue.

Today's SOB vs WEF Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock came up with a stunning knock to get the Southern Brave over the line in the previous game. With form on his side, the South African is surely a good addition to your SOB vs WEF Dream11 team.

Batsman

Ben Duckett: Welsh Fire captain Ben Duckett is among the highest run-scorers in the tournament, with the southpaw scoring them at a good rate as well. With Welsh Fire in need of a win today, one can bank on Duckett to get a few quick runs.

All-rounders

Chris Jordan: Chris Jordan has done well as the leader of the Southern Brave's bowling attack. Given his array of variations and skills, Jordan is a useful option to have in your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Qais Ahmad: Qais Ahmad is another bowler who has starred in The Hundred with his leg-spin being pivotal to the Welsh Fire's fortunes. With the nature of the pitch playing into his hands, Ahmad is one to watch out for today.

Top 3 best players to pick in SOB vs WEF Dream11 prediction team

Ben Duckett (WEF) - 329 points

James Neesham (WEF) - 294 points

Chris Jordan (SOB) - 245 points

Important stats for SOB vs WEF Dream11 prediction team

Quinton de Kock: 123 runs in 5 The Hundred matches, SR: 175.71

Chris Jordan: 5 wickets in 6 The Hundred matches, SR: 21.00

Ben Duckett: 219 runs in 6 The Hundred matches; Bat Average: 36.50

SOB vs WEF Dream11 Prediction Today (The Hundred)

SOB vs WEF Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Glenn Phillips, Chris Jordan, James Neesham, Danny Briggs, Tymal Mills, David Payne and Qais Ahmad

Captain: Tom Banton. Vice-captain: James Vince

SOB vs WEF Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Glenn Phillips, Chris Jordan, James Neesham, Jake Lintott, Tymal Mills, Luke Fletcher and Qais Ahmad

Captain: James Vince. Vice-captain: Ben Duckett

