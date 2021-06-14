SOC vs AUK Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Malta match - June 14th, 2021

The Southern Crusaders and Atlas UTC Knights will lock horns at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Monday in match 3 & 4 of the ECS T10 Malta 2021.

The Southern Crusaders won six out of seven group stage fixtures last season and finished second. Their run in the league ended when they lost to eventual champions Marsa in their semi-final match.

Atlas UTC Knights have a great record in the ECS, having finished third in their debut season. They defeated the reigning champions in the 2020 Maltese League Final and gained fame all across the country.

Speaking about their run at ECS T10 Malta 2020, they finished atop the points table having won their group stage matches. Unfortunately, they lost the final to Marsa. They will look to forget the past and grab the silverware this season.

Here we take a look at three players you can pick as captain and vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Malta fixture between the Southern Crusaders and Atlas UTC Knights.

#3 Gopal Thakur

Southern Crusaders batsman Gopal Thakur was the team's leading run-scorer, having scored 199 runs in ECS T10 Malta 2020. His best score was 54. Gopal will look to start the season on a positive note with a good score to his name and give his team a victory in their season opener.

#2 Basil George

In the 2020 edition of the ECS T10 Malta, Basil George scored 196 runs for the Atlas UTC Knights at a strike rate of 192. George has the ability to hit every ball out of the park and the Knights will bank on his hard-hitting skills.

#1 Samuel Mangat Stanislaus

Samuel Mangat Stanislaus was not only the club's leading run-scorer but also scored the most runs in the previous edition of the league. He scored 339 runs last season and was also the highest run-getter of the season. Samuel belted 26 sixes during the 2020 edition of the league.

He is commonly known as Mr Dependable as he can single-handedly guide his side to victories. Taking all this into consideration, Samuel Mangat Stanislaus is the perfect candidate to lead your Dream11 team for the ECS T10 Malta game between Southern Crusaders and Atlas UTC Knights.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava