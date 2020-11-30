Dream11 Team for SOC vs AUK - ECS Malta 2020.

Southern Crusaders CC will be up against Atlas UTC Knights CC in match number 21 of the European Cricket Series (ECS) Malta 2020. Both teams have been in good form in this competition but are coming into this game on the back of contrasting recent results.

Southern Crusaders CC flew high and started the tournament with a bang as they won four games in a row. They looked unstoppable before Msida Warriors CC beat them twice in as many games. Thus, Micheal Goonetilleke and his men will want to bounce back strongly after those two losses.

On the other hand, Atlas UTC Knights CC look like the team to beat in this competition. They have won five out of their six games, and the other game was abandoned. Thus, with 11 points, they are sitting pretty at the top of the points table and no team is even close to them.

Squads to choose from

Southern Crusaders CC: Micheal Goonetilleke, Angelo Delardon, Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Eardley Chandiram, Zeeshan Yousaf, Jojo Thomas, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Royal Butt, Gopal Thakur, Ezhaq Masih, Indika Thilan Perera, Muhammad Bilal, Jamadiul Hossain.

Atlas UTC Knights CC: Samuel Mangat Stanislaus, Sujesh K Appu, Alameen Begham, Bose Paul, Avinash Dileep, Justin Shaju, Ciril Mathew, Asif Sha, Niyas Pullariyil Muhammed, Muhammed Jameel Subair, Eldhose Mathew, Nithin K Babu, Nithin Sunny, Manoj Salikumar Panicker, Basil George, Ajay John, Akash Lal Remesan.

Predicted Playing XIs

Southern Crusaders CC: Muhammad Bilal, Michael Goonetilleke (c), Zeeshan Yousaf, Gopal Thakur (wk), Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Eardley Chandiram, Indika Thilan Perera, Jamadiul Hossain, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Jojo Thomas, Royal Butt

Atlas UTC Knights CC: Samuel Mangat Stanislaus, Basil George, Avinash Dileep (wk), Alameen Begham, Sujesh K Appu (c), Bose Paul, Justin Shaju, Asif Sha, Eldhose Mathew, Nithin K Babu, Manoj Salikumar Panicker

Match Details

Match: Southern Crusaders CC vs Atlas UTC Knights CC

Date: December 1st, 2020, 5 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta is a belter and the batsmen have made merry, especially in the last few games. The par score has risen to 110-115 and even that isn’t safe at times. Thus, another high-scoring game might be on the cards and the bowlers may well have a tough day ahead.

ECS T10 Malta November 2020 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (SOC vs AUK)

Dream11 Team for SOC vs AUK - ECS Malta 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Avinash Dileep, Eldhose Mathew, Samuel Sanish Mangat Stanislaus, Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Michael Goonetilleke, Basil George, Zeeshan Yousaf, Eardley Chandiram, Justin Shaju, Bose Paul, Muhammad Bilal

Captain: Zeeshan Yousaf Vice-captain: Samuel Sanish Mangat Stanislaus

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gopal Thakur, Eldhose Mathew, Samuel Sanish Mangat Stanislaus, Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Michael Goonetilleke, Asif Sha, Basil George, Zeeshan Yousaf, Bose Paul, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Jojo Thomas

Captain: Samuel Sanish Mangat Stanislaus Vice-captain: Basil George