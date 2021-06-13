SOC vs AUK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Malta match - June 14th, 2021

The Southern Crusaders and Atlas UTC Knights will lock horns in the third and fourth match of the ECS T10 Malta at Marsa Sports Club on Monday.

The Southern Crusaders finished last season’s group stage in second spot. Their tournament ended on an unimpressive note with a semi-final defeat to eventual champions Marsa CC.

Meanwhile, Atlas UTC Knights were the only unbeaten side last season with seven wins in the group stage. Their only defeat came in the final against Marsa CC. The runners-up will aim to go one better this time to have their hands on the silverware.

Squads to choose from

Southern Crusaders

Aneel Shahid, Angelo Delardon, Michael Goonetilleke, Azwan Kamaleen, Jojo Thomas, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Waseem Sajjad, Denasa Abeysinghe, Eardley Chandiram, Eranga Jayawardhana, Ezhaq Masih, Muhammad Bilal, Royal Butt, Thilan Perera, Zeshan Yousaf, Gopal Thakur, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Ryan Bastiansz

Atlas UTC Knights

Akashlal Ramesan, Al Ameen Abdul, Ciril Mathew, Nithin Sunny, Samuel Stanislaus, Bose Paul, Jameel Muhammed, Justin Shaju, Nithin Babu, Asif Sha, Basil George, Eldhose Mathew, Manoj Salikumar, Sujesh Appu, Vishnu Shaju, Ajay John, Avinash Dileep, Shahin Saddham

Probable Playing XIs

Southern Crusaders

Michael Goonetilleke, Gopal Thakur, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Zeeshan Yousaf, Jojo Thomas, Muhammad Bilal, Eardley Chandiram, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Thilan Perera, Aneel Shahid

Atlas UTC Knights

Sujesh Appu, Ajay John, Samuel Stanislaus, Basil George, Ciril Mathew, Al Ameen Abdul, Justin Shaju, Bose Paul, Asif Sha, Avinash Dileep, Manoj Salikumar

Match Details

Match: Southern Crusaders vs Atlas UTC Knights, Match 3 & 4

Date and Time: 14th June, 4:30 & 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Pitch Report

Marsa Sports Club is a pure belter with batsmen getting a lot of assistance on this surface. Bowlers will have to toil hard to pick wickets and contain runs as the ball comes onto the bat nicely.

130 is the average first innings score on this wicket with batting first teams having a good winning record.

ECS T10 Malta Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SOC vs AUK)

SOC vs AUK Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Gopal Thakur, Michael Goonetilleke, Samuel Stanislaus, Ciril Mathew, Muhammad Bilal, Zeeshan Yousaf, Basil George, Jojo Thomas, Bose Paul, Justin Shaju.

Captain: Basil George Vice-captain: Muhammad Bilal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Michael Goonetilleke, Al Ameen Abdul, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Sujesh Appu, Eardley Chandiram, Muhammad Bilal, Samuel Stanislaus, Basil George, Ciril Mathew, Bose Paul, Justin Shaju

Captain: Michael Goonetilleke Vice-captain: Eardley Chandiram

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee