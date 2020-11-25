In match number eight of this European Cricket Series (ECS) Malta 2020, Southern Crusaders CC (SOC) square off against the American University of Malta (AUM). While Southern Crusaders CC are unbeaten after two games, the American University of Malta are yet to register a win after their two games.

Southern Crusaders CC were dominant on the opening day of the tournament as they have aced two run-chases and put it across Overseas CC. They hunted down 90 with ease (17 balls to spare) in the first game before they were stretched a bit in their chase of 73. But with four points, they are sitting pretty at the top of the points table.

Even though American University of Malta couldn’t register a win in two games, it wasn’t all that bad a start afterall. Their first game was abandoned and in their second match, they made Atlas UTC Knights CC stretch to the last over despite scoring just 67 in their 10 overs. They might be slightly confident going into this game.

Squads to choose from

Southern Crusaders CC: Micheal Goonetilleke, Angelo Delardon, Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Eardley Chandiram, Zeeshan Yousaf, Jojo Thomas, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Royal Butt, Gopal Thakur, Ezhaq Masih, Indika Thilan Perera, Muhammad Bilal, Jamadiul Hossain.

American University of Malta: Zoheb Malek, Jitesh Kumar Patel, Shubham Patel, Darshanik Gohil, Tarak Shah, Amandeep Ralhan, Darshit Patankar, Abhishek Prajapati, Saneesh Kumar, Nishit Bhatt, Prithvi Chauhan, Rammohan Gardas, Girish Bapathu, Mittul Patel, Asif Ali Khan, Akhil Konda.

Predicted Playing XIs

Southern Crusaders CC: Zeeshan Yousaf, Micheal Goonetilleke (c), Gaurav Maithani (wk), Gopal Thakur, Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Eardley Chandiram, Indika Thilan Perera, Jojo Thomas, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Ezhaq Masih, Muhammad Bilal

American University of Malta: Amandeep Ralhan, Saneesh Kumar, Deepak Singh, Zoheb Malek (c), Ravi Paul, Shubham Patel, Darshanik Gohil, Tarak Shah (wk), Girish Bapathu, Mittul Patel, Akhil Konda

Match Details

Match: Southern Crusaders CC vs American University of Malta

Date: November 26th 2020, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Pitch Report

The Marsa Sports Club in Malta has produced sporting tracks across the two days so far. The average score batting first at this venue in this tournament is about 86. Moreover, teams chasing have won more in this tournament – three out of the four completed games. The pitch has had something in it for everybody and it is likely to remain the same.

ECS T10 Malta November 2020 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (SOC vs AUM)

Dream11 Team for SOC vs AUM - ECS Malta 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gopal Thakur, Deepak Singh, Saneesh Kumar, Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Micheal Goonetilleke, Amandeep Ralhan, Zoheb Malek, Zeeshan Yousaf, Shubham Patel, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Muhammad Bilal

Captain: Zeeshan Yousaf Vice-captain: Amandeep Ralhan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tarak Shah, Gopal Thakur, Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Saneesh Kumar, Micheal Goonetilleke, Amandeep Ralhan, Zoheb Malek, Zeeshan Yousaf, Shubham Patel, Jojo Thomas, Ezhaq Masih

Captain: Zeeshan Yousaf Vice-captain: Shubham Patel