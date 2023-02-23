SOC vs BBL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta, Match 94

The 94th match of the ECS T10 Malta will see the Southern Crusaders (SOC) squaring off against Bugibba Blasters (BBL) at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Thursday, February 23. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SOC vs BBL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Southern Crusaders have won ten of their last fifteen matches of the tournament. Bugibba Blasters, on the other hand, have won five of their last fifteen matches of the tournament.

Bugibba Blasters will give it their all to win the match, but the Southern Crusaders are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SOC vs BBL Match Details

The 94th match of the ECS T10 Malta will be played on February 23 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta. The game is set to take place at 4:30 PM IST, respectively. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SOC vs BBL, Matches 94

Date and Time: February 23, 2023, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Marsa CC and Swieqi United, where a total of 181 runs were scored at a loss of eight wickets.

SOC vs BBL Form Guide

SOC - Won 10 of their last 15 matches

BBL - Won 5 of their last 15 matches

SOC vs BBL Probable Playing XI

SOC Playing XI

No injury updates

Affy Khan (wk), Ishantha Kariyawasam, Angelo Delardon (c), Michael Goonetilleke, Jojo Thomas, Azwan Kamaleen, Basil George, Gopal Thakur, Shahin Hussain, Eardley Chandiram, Lakshitha Senavirathna

BBL Playing XI

No injury updates

Amar Sharma (wk), Suresh Dobal, Vijay Singh, Vikas Bisht, Partha Das, Shiv Singh, Gautam Singh, Narendar Negi (c), Devendra Negi, Deepak Rawat, Gajender Bisht

SOC vs BBL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Sharma

A Sharma is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Khan is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

G Singh

P Kohad and G Singh are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. R Bastiansz played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

B George

B George and N Negi are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. Z Yousaf is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

D Negi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Singh and D Negi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Rahman is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SOC vs BBL match captain and vice-captain choices

N Negi

N Negi will bat in the middle order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has earned 828 points in the last thirteen matches of the season.

B George

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make B George as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 1079 points in the last thirteen matches of the season.

5 Must-Picks for SOC vs BBL, Matches 94

N Negi

D Negi

A Sharma

B George

Z Yousaf

Southern Crusaders vs Bugibba Blasters Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Southern Crusaders vs Bugibba Blasters Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Khan, A Sharma

Batters: P Kohad, G Singh, R Bastiansz

All-rounders: B George, Z Yousaf, N Negi, D Siddique

Bowlers: D Negi, S Singh

Southern Crusaders vs Bugibba Blasters Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Sharma

Batters: P Kohad, G Singh

All-rounders: B George, Z Yousaf, N Negi, D Siddique, J Thomas

Bowlers: D Negi, S Singh, M Rahman

