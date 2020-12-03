SOC vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for ECS Malta 2020 Semi-final 2 – Dec 04, 2020

Southern Crusaders CC will take on Marsa CC in the second semi-final of the European Cricket Series (ECS) Malta 2020 tournament at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta. Both these teams have been inconsistent in the ECS but have managed to gain some momentum towards the back end of the league stage.

Southern Crusaders CC started the ECS tournament by winning four games on the bounce. However, they lost their way midway through the tournament by losing four in a row. They managed to get back to winning ways in their last two ECS games, where they recorded commanding wins to storm into the knockouts. Michael Goonetilleke and his men will be hoping to take that confidence into this ECS knockout fixture.

On the other hand, hosts Marsa CC also had a rousing start to their ECS campaign. Like Southern Crusaders, they were also unbeaten in their first four games (winning three and one no-result) in the ECS tournament.

However, like Southern Crusaders CC, even Marsa CC lost four games on the trot before pulling things back towards the end. The Haroon Mughal-led were one of the favourites at the start of the ECS competition but haven't really lived upto expectation. Nevertheless, they would hope to excel in the knockout games in the ECS and go all the way in the tournament.

Squads to choose from:

Southern Crusaders CC: Micheal Goonetilleke, Angelo Delardon, Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Eardley Chandiram, Zeeshan Yousaf, Jojo Thomas, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Royal Butt, Gopal Thakur, Ezhaq Masih, Indika Thilan Perera, Muhammad Bilal, Jamadiul Hossain.

Marsa CC: Zeeshan Khan, Nowell Khosla, Niraj Khanna, Haroon Mughal, Sumair Khan, Noshair Akhter, Sidharth Anand, Abishek Kuntala, Farhan Masih, Glenn Tavilla, John Grima, David Athwal, Muhammad Usman, Waseem Abbas, Fanyan Mughal, Muhammad Zubbair.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Southern Crusaders CC: Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Zeeshan Yousaf, Michael Goonetilleke (c), Ishantha Kariyawasam, Eardley Chandiram, Jojo Thomas, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Gopal Thakur, Indika Thilan Perera, Muhammad Bilal, Gaurav Maithani (wk).

Marsa CC: Zeeshan Khan, Nowell Khosla, Fanyan Mughal, Haroon Mughal (c), Sidharth Anand, Sumair Khan, Niraj Khanna, Noshair Akhter, John Grima (wk), David Athwal, Waseem Abbas.

Match Details

Match: Southern Crusaders CC vs Marsa CC

Date: December 4th 2020, 3 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta.

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta in the ECS has been an excellent one to bat on. The average first innings score has been around 100 runs. The batsmen have made merry and racked up huge totals. More of the same could be expected in this game too, and another high-scoring encounter may well be on the cards.

ECS T10 Malta 2020 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SOC vs MAR)

Dream11 team for SOC vs MAR - ECS Malta 2020 Semi-final 2.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ishantha Kariyawasam, Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Michael Goonetilleke, Nowell Khosla, Zeeshan Khan, Zeeshan Yousaf, Haroon Mughal, Fanyan Mughal, Jojo Thomas, Muhammad Bilal, Sidharth Anand.

Captain: Zeeshan Yousaf. Vice-captain: Fanyan Mughal.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gaurav Maithani, Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Michael Goonetilleke, Nowell Khosla, Zeeshan Khan, Zeeshan Yousaf, Eardley Chandiram, Fanyan Mughal, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Waseem Abbas, Sidharth Anand.

Captain: Ryan Ricky Bastiansz. Vice-captain: Nowell Khosla.