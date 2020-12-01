SOC vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS Malta 2020 Match 24 – Dec 02, 2020

Southern Crusaders CC will be up against Marsa CC in the 24th match of the European Cricket Series (ECS) Malta 2020 tournament. Both the teams are coming into this game on the back of a string of losses.

Southern Crusaders CC had a good start to their ECS campaign and topped the points table. However, they were knocked off the perch by losing their next four games. Msida Warriors CC beat them twice before ECS table-toppers Atlas UTC Knights CC also did the double over the Crusaders. The Michael Goonetilleke-led side will be desperate to bounce back.

On the other hand, Marsa CC also started the ECS tournament with a bang. They won three of their first four games, with the other game getting abandoned. However, Atlas UTC Knights CC handed them back-to-back defeats to halt their momentum.

With seven points in their kitty, Marsa CC are third in the ECS points table and would love to get back to winning ways and move up the points table.

Squads to choose from

Southern Crusaders CC: Micheal Goonetilleke, Angelo Delardon, Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Eardley Chandiram, Zeeshan Yousaf, Jojo Thomas, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Royal Butt, Gopal Thakur, Ezhaq Masih, Indika Thilan Perera, Muhammad Bilal, Jamadiul Hossain.

Marsa CC: Zeeshan Khan, Nowell Khosla, Niraj Khanna, Haroon Mughal, Sumair Khan, Noshair Akhter, Sidharth Anand, Abishek Kuntala, Farhan Masih, Glenn Tavilla, John Grima, David Athwal, Muhammad Usman, Waseem Abbas, Fanyan Mughal, Muhammad Zubbair.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Southern Crusaders CC: Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Michael Goonetilleke (c), Zeeshan Yousaf, Gopal Thakur, Gaurav Maithani (wk), Muhammad Bilal, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Indika Thilan Perera, Eardley Chandiram, Jojo Thomas, Lakshitha Senavirathna.

Marsa CC: Nowell Khosla, Zeeshan Khan, Fanyan Mughal, Niraj Khanna, Haroon Mughal (c), Waseem Abbas, Muhammad Usman, Glenn Tavilla, Sumair Khan, Sidharth Anand, John Grima (wk).

Match Details

Match: Southern Crusaders CC vs Marsa CC

Date: December 2nd 2020, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta in the ECS has been a belter, with the batsmen enjoying the conditions on offer. The average score at this venue has been 103 runs. Another high-scoring game could likely be on the cards when Crusaders CC meet Marsa CC.

ECS T10 Malta 2020 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (SOC vs MAR)

Dream11 Team for SOC vs MAR - ECS Malta 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gopal Thakur, Nowell Khosla, Zeeshan Khan, Michael Goonetilleke, Haroon Mughal, Fanyan Mughal, Zeeshan Yousaf, Eardley Chandiram, Waseem Abbas, Muhammad Bilal, Jojo Thomas.

Captain: Fanyan Mughal. Vice-captain: Zeeshan Yousaf.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Niraj Khanna, Nowell Khosla, Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Michael Goonetilleke, Haroon Mughal, Fanyan Mughal, Zeeshan Yousaf, Eardley Chandiram, Sidharth Anand, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Muhammad Bilal.

Captain: Zeeshan Yousaf. Vice-captain: Haroon Mughal.