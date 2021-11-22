SOC vs MSW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta, Match 1 and 2

Southern Crusaders will take on Msida Warriors in the first and second matches of the ECS T10 Malta at the Marsa Sports Complex in Malta on Monday.

10 teams will be taking part in this edition of Fancode ECS T10 Malta which kicks off on November 22. The teams have been divided into two groups A and B and Southern Crusaders and Msida Warriors are in Group A. Both teams have excellent players who are capable of taking the game to the opposition in the short format.

SOC vs MSW Probable Playing 11 Today

SOC XI

Zeeshan Yousaf, Sumair Khan, Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Michael Goonetilleke, Mahamarakkalage Avishka, Jojo Thomas, Muhammad Bilal, Jatin Kumar-I, Ezhaq Masih, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Sudrid Roy

MSW XI

Akhil Piostine, Renil Paul, Rijesh Jaymalli, Ratish Nair, Rahul Nair, Joy Mathai, Minesh Mathai, Sajith Sukumaran, Sebin Joseph, Shijil Joy, Basil Joy

Match Details

SOC vs MSW, ECS T10 Malta, Final

Date and Time: 22nd November, 2021, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Complex, Malta

Pitch Report

The track is batting-friendly and is expected to assist the batters. Pacers might find some help towards the latter stages of the game. Spinners will try to exert control of the game.

Today’s SOC vs MSW Dream11 Match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Although Z Yousaf is a fantastic wicket-keeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy side, he’s more of an all-rounder who can contribute with both bat and ball. Yousaf has scored 249 runs and has picked up 13 wickets in 20 matches.

Batters

R Paul is a more than decent batter who can clear the ropes quite easily. Paul has scored 82 runs in 10 matches and will be looking for a solid start here.

R Bastiansz will be the leader of the batting unit for Southern Crusaders. He has smacked 310 runs in 20 games and has also scalped two wickets.

All-rounders

M Bilal could prove to be an extremely important all-round asset for Southern Crusaders. Bilal has scored 115 runs and has also picked up seven wickets in 16 games. He’s a safe captaincy choice for your SOC vs MSW Dream11 Fantasy Side.

R Nair is one of the players to watch out for from the Msida Warriors camp. Nair has amassed 226 runs from nine matches and has also taken five wickets.

Bowlers

L Senavirathna has taken 15 wickets in 18 games and will be looking to add a few more victims here.

Top 5 best players to pick in SOC vs MSW Dream11 prediction team

M Bilal (SOC)

R Nair (MSW)

R Paul (MSW)

Z Yousaf (SOC)

R Bastiansz (SOC)

Important stats for SOC vs MSW Dream11 prediction team

M Bilal: 115 runs and 7 wickets in 16 matches

R Nair: 226 runs and 5 wickets in 9 matches

R Paul: 82 runs in 10 matches

Z Yousaf: 249 runs and 13 wickets in 20 matches

R Bastiansz: 310 runs and 2 wickets in 20 matches

SOC vs MSW Dream11 Prediction Today

SOC vs MSW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Z Yousaf, R Jayamalli, R Paul, R R Bastiansz, M Avishka, R Nair, J Thomas, M Bilal, S Joy, S Joseph, L Senavirathna

Captain: M Bilal, Vice-Captain: R Nair

SOC vs MSW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Z Yousaf, R Jayamalli, R Paul, S Khan, R R Bastiansz, M Avishka, R Nair, M Bilal, S Joy, S Joseph, L Senavirathna

Captain: R Paul, Vice-Captain: Z Yousaf

