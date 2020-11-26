Southern Crusaders vs Msida Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS Malta 2020 Match 14 – Nov 27, 2020

The Southern Crusaders CC and the Msida Warriors CC will square off in a reverse fixture in the final game of the fourth day and match number 14 in this European Cricket Series (ECS) Malta 2020. Both teams have had a contrasting run so far in the tournament.

The Southern Crusaders CC are in great form and have won four games on the trot. They have been the second team to bat in every game they have played so far. They may have taken a couple of games down to the wire but the Micheal Goonetilleke-led team have aced the chase on each occasion so far.

The Southern Crusaders are going to start this game as favourites and will look to extend their winning run.

On the other hand, the Msida Warriors CC are still yet to win in the tournament. They have played two games, and out of those, one was abandoned while they were outplayed by Marsa CC in the other fixture.

The Warriors failed to chase the Southern Crusaders' total of 118 and fell short by 34 runs. Rahul Nair and his men need to bounce back strongly when they faced the Crusaders.

Squads to choose from

Southern Crusaders CC: Micheal Goonetilleke, Angelo Delardon, Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Eardley Chandiram, Zeeshan Yousaf, Jojo Thomas, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Royal Butt, Gopal Thakur, Ezhaq Masih, Indika Thilan Perera, Muhammad Bilal, Jamadiul Hossain

Msida Warriors CC: Salu Thomas, Rahul Nair, Dives Kumar, Justin George, Basil Joy, Shijil Joy, Samuel George, Manuel Antony, Renil Paul, Jibin Sebastian, Akhil Piostine, Rijesh Jayamalli, Titi Thomas, Sebin Joseph, Sachin Baby, Tom Thomas, Rajeesh Mundoli

Predicted XIs

Southern Crusaders CC: Gaurav Maithani (wk), Micheal Goonetilleke (c), Indika Thilan Perera, Zeeshan Yousaf, Gopal Thakur, Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Eardley Chandiram, Jojo Thomas, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Ezhaq Masih, Muhammad Bilal

Msida Warriors CC: Tito Thomas, Justin George, Dives Kumar, Rahul Nair (c & wk), Rijesh Jayamalli, Shijil Joy, Renil Paul, Akhil Piostine, Salu Thomas, Manuel Antony, Tom Thomas

Match details

Match: Southern Crusaders CC vs Msida Warriors CC

Date: 27th November, 2020, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Pitch Report

The Marsa Sports Club in Malta has produced some good sporting tracks in the tournament. The average score while batting first at this venue is about 90 runs.

In the eight matches played at the Marsa Sports Club, four games have been won by teams batting first and four by the sides that were chasing. More of the same can be expected and another all-round pitch is likely to be in store for both teams in the game.

ECS T10 Malta November 2020 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (SOC vs MSW)

Dream11 Team for Southern Crusaders vs Msida Warriors- ECS Malta 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gopal Thakur, Rahul Nair, Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Micheal Goonetilleke, Justin George, Zeeshan Yousaf, Eardley Chandiram, Renil Paul, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Jojo Thomas, Manuel Antony

Captain: Zeeshan Yousaf Vice-captain: Justin George

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rahul Nair, Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Micheal Goonetilleke, Justin George, Zeeshan Yousaf, Eardley Chandiram, Renil Paul, Dives Kumar, Muhammad Bilal, Ezhaq Masih, Manuel Antony

Captain: Zeeshan Yousaf Vice-captain: Renil Paul