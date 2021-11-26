SOC vs MTD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta Matches 17 & 18

The Southern Crusaders (SOC) will lock horns with Mater Dei (MTD) in back-to-back ECS T10 Malta matches at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Friday.

The Southern Crusaders have won three out of their six ECS T10 Malta matches and are currently placed in third spot in the points table. They beat the Bugibba Blasters by eight runs in their last outing. Mater Dei, on the other hand, have won three out of their six matches and are currently sitting atop the ECS T10 Malta standings. Their last match against the Bugibba Blasters was abandoned.

SOC vs MTD Probable Playing 11 Today

SOC XI

Zeshan Yousaf (C), Cindu Shanmuganathan, Shahin Hussain (WK), Sunil Jangid, Jatin Kumar, Jani Kanakbhai, Sumair Khan, Bilal Khan, Ezhaq Masih, Lakshitha Senevirathna, Jojo Thomas.

MTD XI

Sam Aquilina (C & WK), Rupan Das, Rency Jacob, Muthu Muthuk, Michael Nazir, Azeem Sathi, Muhammad Suleman, Cornelius Younus, Pintu Ghosh, Imran Ameer, Anil Qadir.

Match Details

SOC vs MTD, Matches 17 & 18, ECS T10 Malta

Date and Time: 26th November 2021, 01:00 PM and 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marsa Sports Club has favored the bowlers in the last couple of ECS T10 Malta matches. The wicket tends to slow down as the game progresses, making it difficult to bat in the second innings. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last four matches played at the venue being 87 runs.

Today’s SOC vs MTD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Zeshan Yousaf: Yousaf has been in decent form with both the bat and ball in the ECS T10 Malta. He has scored 59 runs at a strike rate of close to 110 while also picking up six wickets in six matches.

Batters

Jojo Thomas: Thomas has scored 65 runs at a strike rate of 135.41 and taken four wickets in six matches. He is the leading run-scorer for the Southern Crusaders in the ECS T10 Malta.

Pintu Ghosh: Ghosh has picked up six wickets, including his best figures of 4/21, in four ECS T10 Malta matches. He is the leading wicket-taker for his side.

All-rounders

Bilal Khan: Khan has picked up eight wickets at an economy rate of 4.16 and also scored 28 runs in six outings.

Azeem Sathi: Sathi has impressed everyone with his all-round performances so far this season. He has scored 69 runs at a strike rate of 156.81 and also picked up two wickets in four matches.

Bowlers

Michael Nazir: Nazir has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 6.80 in four ECS T10 Malta matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs for his side.

Ezhaq Masih: Masih has picked up three wickets, including his best figures of 2/5, in five matches. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in SOC vs MTD Dream11 prediction team

Bilal Khan (SOC) - 428 points

Zeshan Yousaf (SOC) - 355 points

Michael Nazir (MTD) - 257 points

Jojo Thomas (SOC) - 253 points

Pintu Ghosh (MTD) - 220 points

Important Stats for SOC vs MTD Dream11 prediction team

Bilal Khan: 28 runs and 8 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 73.68 and ER - 4.16

Zeshan Yousaf: 59 runs and 6 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 109.25 and ER - 5.66

Michael Nazir: 62 runs and 5 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 106.89 and ER - 6.80

Jojo Thomas: 65 runs and 4 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 135.41 and ER - 8.20

Pintu Ghosh: 6 wickets in 4 matches; ER - 9.30

SOC vs MTD Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Malta)

SOC vs MTD Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Malta

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zeshan Yousaf, Sumair Khan, Jojo Thomas, Cornelius Younus, Pintu Ghosh, Bilal Khan, Muthu Muthuk, Azeem Sathi, Ezhaq Masih, Lakshitha Senevirathna, Michael Nazir.

Captain: Zeshan Yousaf. Vice-captain: Bilal Khan.

SOC vs MTD Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Malta

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Zeshan Yousaf, Sumair Khan, Jojo Thomas, Cornelius Younus, Bilal Khan, Muthu Muthuk, Azeem Sathi, Cindu Shanmuganathan, Ezhaq Masih, Lakshitha Senevirathna, Michael Nazir.

Captain: Bilal Khan. Vice-captain: Zeshan Yousaf.

Edited by Samya Majumdar