European Cricket Network is all set to start a brand-new series. Malta is the venue that will host 33 games across two weeks.

The first day sees only two games, with the same teams set to square off in both matches. Southern Crusaders CC and Overseas CC play their reverse ECS T10 Malta 2020 fixture in back-to-back games.

Overseas CC are one of the oldest clubs in Malta. There are some big international stars from Malta. Skipper Jurg Hirschi, Heinrich Gericke and Deon Vosloo will be the ones who might drive this team in ECS T10 Malta 2020.

On the other hand, formerly known as HSBC, Southern Crusaders CC are a relatively new team in Malta. They are based on the Sri Lankan background, and their players are largely from the southern part of Malta. Skipper Michael Goonetilleke has already played international cricket, and the likes of Muhammad Bilal and Indika Thelan Perera will be the other star players.

Squads to choose from

Southern Crusaders CC: Micheal Goonetilleke, Angelo Delardon, Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Eardley Chandiram, Zeeshan Yousaf, Jojo Thomas, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Royal Butt, Gopal Thakur, Ezhaq Masih, Indika Thilan Perera, Muhammad Bilal, Jamadiul Hossain

Overseas CC: David Marks, Jurg Hirschi, Sean Byrne, Heinrich Gericke, Clyde Palmer, Deon Vosloo, Daniel Kniverton, James Spackman, Andy Naudi, Charl Kleinepunte, Lee Tuck, Christo Viljoen, Gerald Sant, Ethan Xuereb, Jack Barritt, Dean Stevenson, Matthew Towns

Predicted Playing XIs

Advertisement

Southern Crusaders CC: Michael Goonetilleke (c), Zeeshan Yousaf, Eardley Chandiram, Gopal Thakur (wk), Angelo Delardon, Indika Thilan Perera, Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Ezhaq Masih, Muhammad Bilal, Jojo Thomas

Overseas CC: Heinrich Gericke, Sean Byrne, Daniel Kniverton, Heinrich Gericke, Clyde Palmer (wk), Deon Vosloo, Andrew Naudi, Christo Viljoen, Jurg Hirschi (c), Lee Tuck, David Marks

Match Details

ECS T10 Malta 2020 Match: Southern Crusaders CC vs Overseas CC

Date: November 2020, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Pitch Report

The track at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta has something for both the bowlers and the batsmen. Thus, a sporting track is likely to be in store for both teams in this ECS T10 fixture.

ECS T10 Malta 2020 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Southern Crusaders CC vs Overseas CC)

Dream11 Team for SOC vs OVR - ECS Malta 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Clyde Palmer, Heinrich Gericke, Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Indika Thilan Perera, Deon Vosloo, Michael Goonetilleke, Zeeshan Yousaf, Jurg Hirschi, Muhammad Bilal, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Lee Tuck

Captain: Heinrich Gericke Vice-captain: Michael Goonetilleke

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Clyde Palmer, Heinrich Gericke, Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Angelo Delardon, Deon Vosloo, Michael Goonetilleke, Jurg Hirschi, Christo Viljoen, Muhammad Bilal, David Marks, Lee Tuck

Captain: Christo Viljoen Vice-captain: Muhammad Bilal